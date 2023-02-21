Editor’s note: The following information was taken from the book “50th Anniversary of the Port Lavaca Wave,” by Bobby Joe Paul. The book published about 70 years ago.
In 1850 Port Lavaca was known simply as “Lavaca,” and this term was used in legal language and in everyday speech. However, the 1842 plat of the town prepared by Capt. John M. Smith designated the place as “Port Lavaca.”
Other early old-time Texans who know the place which became the present city referred to it as “Port Lavaca.” The Castro colonist called it by this name and Nathaniel Lewis, of San Antonio, recounted that he was stranded at “Port Lavaca” in 1832. Here he was looked after by Don Calisto de la Gaza, who took him to San Antonio where he began the great Lewis fortune.
The family of Enoch and Olive Jones lived in Port Lavaca in 1835. That there was a Port Lavaca in 1835 is attested in an affidavit by John M. Smith and Samuel Kinney in San Antonio concerning the Jones’ residency here. There are early Jones markers in the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
The Texas Court of Claims, in disposing of a land donation for the heirs of Henry Warnell, confirmed that Port Lavaca existed in 1836. According to the research of Walter Lord, Henry Warnell died in Port Lavaca after coming here following the final battle at the Alamo where he had been grievously wounded.
Perhaps only a dock, a warehouse, a cabin or two, built on the 20-foot bluff near the bayou in the 1830s, was the place called “Port Lavaca.” Old time wagoners and teamsters referred to it as “the Port.”
In the 1850 census historians and genealogists have found that many people who were living here were not enumerated. Missing are Isaac Brugh, county clerk; Richard West, sheriff; Henry Huck, judge; H. Beck, commissioner; and their respective families; the J. D. Brower family; the attorney William Goff; the Gruehner family and Edward Clegg.
The military personnel of the Army Quartermaster Depots in Port Lavaca were not included in the census, not apparently were the teamsters, wagoners and hostlers who were employed with the hundreds of military and civilian wagon trains.
According to the San Antonio historian Frederick Chabot, the Oscar Brackett family lived in Port Lavaca in 1850. James and Thomas Devine and Gustav Schmeltzer also lived here. Schmeltzer, with Herman Charles Hugo, established the wagoning and merchandising firm of “Schmeltzer and Hugo” between San Antonio and Port Lavaca. The firm for decades owned the Alamo property when it was sold to the State of Texas. Maurice G. Hugo of 416 Charlotte in Port Lavaca is a descendant of the Hugo families of early Texas.