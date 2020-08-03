I have a great job opportunity for anyone who’s interested. Basic job description is as follows: change lives for the better.
- Start date: Immediate and ongoing.
- Full time and part time positions available.
- Location: You can work from home, at your present place of employment or online. You choose where and when you might do your best work.
- Benefits include: Partnerships deeper than anything you’ve ever known, feelings of pride, feelings of goodwill, make the world a better place.
- Job title: Ambassador of Hope
No interview necessary.
If you’re interested, you’re hired. Become an ambassador of hope, and you will help make the world a better place.
