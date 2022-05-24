What is really important in life? And what makes you happy?
A little poem about life:
“What is life all about?”
Lots of problems, then we pout?
What is life really all about?
Surely more than that, no doubt.
Living a meaningful life.
Taking our problems in strife.
Treasuring our old memories.
Learning about our history.
Making new memories is fun.
Enjoying the ocean in the sun.
Then, happiness really does come.
And life gets better for some.”
I won’t get rich writing poems but it is fun to do. You may like to try writing a poem sometimes.
What is really important to each of us in life? What makes you happy? We each have our own viewpoints. Maybe some of you can write in and share your ideas.
I strive everyday to figure out what is important in my life and I ask myself, “What makes me happy?”
Living a meaningful life is important to me. But that’s easier said than done.
First of all, the basics must be met. Paying the bills and being able to have a comfortable place to live is important for a good life.
Having enough healthy food and being able to keep my home at a comfortable temperature are high priorities. Having health insurance is a necessity. Reliable transportation is important. Paying taxes is a must.
We work our lifetime and then hopefully, one day, retire and be happy. There is more to life than just working and paying the bills.
I try to do one thing that I can look forward to each day.
Sometimes making other people happy makes me happy.
Talking with a friend or family member is fun to do. Having good relationships with my family and friends makes me happy.
A friend and I walk in the park on the trail near the river. I look forward to this. Some of my friends and I go work out and this is a healthy and fun activity.
I sometimes go with a friend to estate sales to find a treasure.
I think having one thing to look forward to each day helps me to be happy.
Planting a garden and flowers is hard work but brings a sense of accomplishment and a bit of happiness.
I enjoy going to the beach, fishing, and looking for coral and pretty sea shells. I love to hear the relaxing sounds of the waves lapping against the sand and the soothing singing of sea gulls. I love the pink and golden painted sky at sunset.
Of course, if I would get up early, I can also enjoy the beautiful sunrise that God has painted.
I treasure my past memories. I hold them close in my heart and I think of them often.
But I also try to make new memories.
When someone asks me to do something, I usually try to say “yes” even if I may not feel like it.
Staying active and spending time with family and friends is is a goal I have set.
No matter what problem we face, turning to God is important. I like to try to turn my problems over to our Lord and trust that He will help me.
Taking some time to pray each day is important to me.
When the volunteers and I visit the Sisters of the Incarnate Word Convent who are in the infirmary, we enjoy talking about prayer and improving our spiritual lives. Sister Emily taught us a lot recently, as she was a spiritual director for many years.
I think it is important to have a church, or a religion, faith, a belief in a higher power and somewhere to turn when life is full of trials, troubles and tribulation.
What do you think is important in life?
And what makes you happy? What makes your life meaningful?
Every one of us is unique and we each have our own viewpoints on these subjects.
Today, do something fun. Make you and someone else happy. Maybe you can write a poem.
“You may be a poet, and don’t know it!”
Enjoy your day.
