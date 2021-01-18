Many years ago, when I started as a school superintendent, I thought a bond proposal was something a superintendent presented to the board. The superintendent is supposed to work with a reputable architect, conduct a facilities assessment, speak with bond counsel, then pull together a focus group with some board members and then make a presentation to the board.
When I was in my superintendent coursework, this is how it was explained to me. When I was a teacher, this is what I witnessed. Like many things in life, I assumed it was right because this is the way it has always been done.
Sometime after I started working as a superintendent though, the process just did not feel right. It was like a suit that just did not fit. I have never liked the words “buy-in” and “engagement.”
Further, I am strongly opposed to the idea that I have some special, privileged knowledge you do not have. In a very real sense, if I tell you “this is how things really are,” I am communicating that I have information you do not have and I am demanding your subordinance and obedience to my thoughts and opinions.
I find the entire approach offensive at best and destructive at worst. This is especially true when it comes to complex problems. Complicated problems do have one right answer and require expertise, but complex issues do not have one right answer, there are many factors to consider, and are unique to each circumstance.
A bond is a great example of highly complex. How much work, to what extent, how much will this impact taxes, etc.?
We all have opinions, but there is not one right answer. I believe the public sphere has dramatically changed because of the growth in social media and the availability of information, and leadership needs to evolve with it.
After a few years and with a little confidence, my leadership began to evolve. More and more, when it came to complex issues, I became more firmly committed to bringing those things forward to my community with radical transparency (unprecedented levels of accessibility to information and people) and vulnerability around the pain points.
This approach can create community ownership around the best ideas for tackling complex issues. This led me to the conclusion that everything I had previously learned about a bond was mostly wrong.
A bond is not something a superintendent or board asks of the community; it is something a community asks of itself.
Three years ago, when I started as superintendent of VISD, we were just coming off a failed bond and the ravages of Hurricane Harvey. During my listening and learning tour, I heard many people say our school buildings were in bad shape and a successful future bond would require community input.
As a district, we wanted to show our due diligence in making sure we are responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, so we formed community task forces around efficiency and resource management. Three years of effort and our overall fund balance has improved by 108%.
After taking these important steps to enhance our organizational efficiency and improve our financial health, a bond planning task force was created. Over the past year and a half, community members and staff have evaluated our facilities, walked many campuses, reviewed every maintenance need, and every facility review. They reviewed information from architects, reviewed information from bond counsel, financial advisors, and studied several options. They were tasked with coming up with a short and mid-range facility plan and bond recommendation. After nearly 40 hours of work, they have come to consensus on a proposal.
The proposal will be brought forward to the board for review (not a vote), and then, we will have virtual town-halls for our community to provide thoughts and questions about the task force proposal.
There are many opportunities for community feedback, insight, and questions in the next several weeks before any final proposal will be brought to the trustees for a vote. Please be on the lookout for those opportunities. You can visit our bond planning website as well to watch many hours of task force video, review all information available, and inform your opinion. They have done great work, but don’t just take my word for it; check it out for yourself.
