Last week, the Victoria ISD released details about our proposed responsive reopening plan. We also released a one-page document that captures the essential elements. Our return to school falls on a spectrum of possibilities. On one end of the spectrum, we want to have all students back to school (those who are able) full time. This would be back to traditional school as we know it. On the other end of the spectrum is fully remote like we experienced this past spring. You all know what these two ends of the spectrum look like, so they don’t need explaining. The part I wanted to explain to our community is the space in between those two ends. This would be a hybrid model, partially remote and partially in-person. We know we need a proposed plan simple enough to explain on one-page, while being comprehensive enough to provide some details. At the conclusion of the video explanation, I have asked for parents and caregivers to help us out in two different and important ways.
First, we need all parents and caregivers to provide survey information to us about preferred learning styles, grade level, technology availability, etc. As we work with our proposed plan, we need these details at the individual and family level to know what kinds of devices to purchase, hotspots to have available, transportation needs, etc. Not having these details means we are having to guess, and this is not as effective as actually having the information.
Second, we need thoughts and feedback about our proposed plan. We know that every draft proposal can always be made better by getting smart, involved and caring people to come together and problem solve. We have had great success as a district bringing together task forces and online communities and we want to continue to use the power of group problem-solving. The video explanation, the plan on a page, the survey and the exchange can all be found on our website or through the local media, who have been given a copy. I ask that you help us think and problem solve through our proposal. It is good now; it will be better with your help.
