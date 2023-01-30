I am extending a personal invitation to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation’s major fundraiser of the year because we need your support and I want to see you there. We are thrilled to announce that Kevin Nealon, a comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will be our guest performer for the evening! This is a rare opportunity to see a comedic legend in action, all while supporting a great cause.
In the past few years, we have had other comedic legends and television personalities grace our stage with rave reviews and a nearly full house. A great event, in a great space and supporting a great cause.
What is that great cause, exactly? The Victoria ISD Education Foundation plays a pivotal role in the education of all students in VISD. The Foundation supports “Grants for Great Ideas,” which gives staff the opportunity to write innovative grants for classrooms, curriculum, or clubs in order to spark the genius of our students as they discover their pathway to an “&.” If your son or daughter attends any of our VISD schools, there is a very real chance they have directly benefited from Grants for Great Ideas.
Furthermore, our Foundation coordinates countless scholarships for students and helps offset dual credit costs for many of our students as well. You can rest assured, donations to the Foundation directly impact our kids and our teachers.
By purchasing a ticket to the Kevin Nealon event, you are ensuring we can continue to offer Grants for Great Ideas now and in the future. We are better because of your support.
The fundraiser will take place Feb. 11 at the VISD Fine Arts Center. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a night of spectacular entertainment. Remember, proceeds from the event
will go toward the Victoria ISD Education Foundation, which supports a wide range of programs and initiatives that enhance the education experience for our students. Purchasing a ticket is a win, win, win.
I hope you will join us at this exciting event and support the Victoria ISD Education Foundation. Your attendance and support will help ensure our students have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. To purchase tickets, please visit the Victoria ISD Education Foundation website or contact Executive Director Robin Harkey at Robin.Harkey@visd.net.
Thank you for your continued support of Victoria ISD. We look forward to seeing you on Feb. 11, because this is a night you won’t want to miss.