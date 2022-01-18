The Regan Family has deep roots in the Coastal Bend area, more specifically, Calhoun and Victoria counties.
Gertrude Clement married William Patrick Regan of Port Lavaca, where he was in the mercantile business. William’s parents were Dominic H. Regan and Mary Hogan Regan, of Victoria. Gertrude played the organ for Grace Episcopal Church of Port Lavaca for many years, some say over 50. The church was destroyed by the 1942 hurricane, but in 1948, the new Grace Episcopal Church was built at its current location. Gertrude played in both.
Gertrude and William (Will) were married at high noon in Cuero in the Clement’s family home. “The tasty decorations of jasmines, sweet peas, and maiden hair ferns lent their beauty to the Clement Home, one of the finest homes in Cuero in the 1880’s. The couple traveled by train on Old Salty to the Dominic H. Regan home in Victoria, where a reception was held. They were truly a happy couple.”
Will and Gertrude Regan had a dry goods business on Austin Street (current Main Street) in Port Lavaca. Will was probably one of Port Lavaca’s most enthusiastic citizens at that time; he was far from it when he arrived here in 1893. Boarding the Southern Pacific Old Salty, he was most eager to reach town; however, his enthusiasm was greatly dampened when about three quarters of a mile from town Old Salty stopped dead still, the brakeman climbed out, opened the gate, the train crept through. After securely fastening the gate, the brakeman joined them on their ride. Mr. Regan thought that he had truly arrived at a “backwoods” place, but soon after changed his mind.
Will immediately started in business for himself upon arriving in Port Lavaca. A sample line of merchandise and an M. Born Tailoring Book was his stock. The business district of the town was at that time located down in the neighborhood where the Port Lavaca Wave office now stands—that is if four stores may be termed “a business district.” The property around was owned by a few individuals who would not sell or lease to the stores.
About 1900 Mr. Regan purchased the lot at the northwest corner of Main and Guadalupe where he built two buildings, which are still standing. He sold the corner lot to the then First National Bank for about $250 and gave the Masonic Lodge the site for a year’s rent and a lease. His store then occupied the space under the Lodge.
Will attributed his success to the loyal support of the people of Calhoun County and the surrounding trade area, always expressing his appreciation for their patronage. Success shown by years of excellent service to his community should also be attributed to his cooperation in all affairs of civic interest, and the large part he has played in making Port Lavaca the thriving little city that it is today.
As the community developed with a growing population and more businesses, W. F. (Bill) Carter organized The Rotary Club of Port Lavaca on May 6, 1925. The civic-minded men who have guided the ship of Rotary in Port Lavaca through the many vicissitudes of time and troubled waters of depression etc. with its manifold accomplishments in Club, Vocational, Community, and International Service were these founding members: J.B. Moore; W.F. Hollamon; C.E. Fisher; F.J. Roemer; J.W. McKamey; A.D. Gibson; D.C. Roemer; D.M. Buckley; W.P. Regan; W.G. Carter, son of the first president and organizer; W.F. Tanner; K.P. Ewing; G.S. Innis; D.D. Boyd; P.L. Armor; S.C. Tisdale.
W. P. Regan operated his business for 47 years, 1903-1950. At the end of World War II, his son, Woodward Clement Regan, took over the running of the store, W. P. Regan Department Store. Woody eventually bought the store from his parents. That business helped the Regans raise their family, go sailing on Sundays, and after Hurricane Carla, play golf. It just so happens that the fourth generation is Jan Regan, a broker associate agent in my office in Port Lavaca.
This article contains ideas, excerpts, some notated, from The Cuero Register and The Port Lavaca Wave. I have to thank Bobby Joe Paul, his parents John Paul and wife Viva, and Tania French, as ongoing owners of The Wave for permission to use their articles as a source.
