First, let me start by saying, that Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent is open for business and ready to serve you; however, to comply with state and local public health guidelines, we’ve modified our service delivery model. This includes providing services virtually and teleworking with signs indicating those methods to access services posted on all eight of our centers in our seven-county service area.
Furthermore, by legislative mandate, local Workforce Solutions Offices throughout the state can neither process unemployment insurance (UI) claims, nor determine eligibility, but we understand your frustration and want to be a resource to help all our employer and job seeker customers (and UI claimants to the extent that we can). Workforce Solutions offices operate as part of the AmericanJobCenter network, the national public labor exchange dedicated to matching workers and job seekers to employment opportunities, upgrading skills to improve career options, and administering various federal assistance programs at the local level. We serve in that job matching and skills enhancement capacity while our governing entity, Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), handles other governmental functions such as establishing UI tax account numbers for businesses, fiscal and regulatory oversight of local workforce boards, enforcement of Texas labor laws, and yes, the Unemployment Insurance program.
Let me also add that our TWC partners are keenly aware of all the issues you are facing during these unprecedented times. To put the current situation into perspective, from March 15 to April 7, TWC had already processed 150% more jobless claims than in all of 2019.
While there is no system designed to handle that type of immediate demand, TWC has added or temporarily reassigned over 900 employees to process online claims and calls. They’ve contracted with two call centers to onboard and train additional claims processing agents and currently have their Information Technology (IT) department working around the clock, adding 20 additional servers and expanding infrastructure and load capacity.
Now on to the most frequently asked questions or most reported issues.
Filing for unemployment with TWC
TWC recently reported that in one 24-hour period they had over 1.5 million calls. As such, they recommend filing your claim online at, ui.texasworkforce.org and confirmed the best times to access the system are between 1a. and 6a. To apply you will need your social security number, home address, and name and mailing address of your most recent employer. If you do not have a computer or internet access call 800-939-6631 Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Sundays. For the most current information on how and when to apply refer to TWC’s webpage, twc.state.tx.us.
Here are answers from TWC to some of the most common questions being asking:
I keep getting error messages about previously existing UI accounts and Personal Identification Number (PIN)?
In response to a high number of PIN-related issues, TWC updated its PIN retrieval policy. PINs created prior to 2015 are actively being removed from the system. Individuals needing to retrieve a PIN that was created prior to 2015 are asked to please login again online and reset their PIN. Please note, claimants who meet these requirements but have an overpayment will still need to call to retrieve their PIN. If an individual has never filed for unemployment before, they do not need to reset a PIN or establish a PIN before filing a claim online. The PIN set up will occur during the claims filing process. If the individual tried to file online but got a message saying their PIN and SSN is not a valid combination, they get 3 chances to enter the correct PIN. If they receive a message that they are revoked, they will be advised to call the PIN reset department (number will be displayed on the page to call). For any other scenarios where their PIN is revoked, their only option is for the PIN to be reset. However, TWC is compiling the list of individuals whose PIN is currently revoked and is reaching out to them to let them know their PINs need to be reset to avoid delay of payment.
Instruction for setting up and resetting TWC PIN numbers
Once you apply for unemployment benefits, you should set up a Personal Identification Number (PIN) if you have not already done so. Call the automated Tele-Serv system, at 800-558-8321 and select Option 4. Enter your Social Security number (SSN), confirm your SSN, then enter your chosen four-digit PIN, and confirm your PIN. Wait for the message “Your new PIN has been accepted.” If you revoke your PIN and you are eligible for self-serv reset, you may be able to reset your PIN on automated Tele-Serv by providing information from your claim, however, Please note that TWC will never call you directly for this information. Fraud is already occuring and you should never give anyone your personally identifiable information. Neither TWC, the IRS, nor any governmental agency will ever call you requesting your information or bank information. Be aware, be vigilant, and if in doubt, simply hang up.
For individuals who have been trying for more than a week to get through are wondering whether their benefits will be backdated, or if they won’t accrue until they get through and apply?
TWC understands their internet system and phone lines are overwhelmed. Governor Abbott declared the COVID-19 pandemic a disaster March 13, 2020. Therefore, TWC can backdate a claim to the prior Sunday (March 8th) if an individual was unemployed and has been trying to file but was unsuccessful. If the individual became unemployed subsequent to March 13th and has been attempting file but was unsuccessful then their claim will be effective the Sunday prior to the date they were separated from work.
People have asked if self-employed, contract workers, or ‘gig’ workers are now eligible for benefits?
While the CARES Act extends benefits to those who are self-employed, as well as other “non-traditional” claimants working in a position that did not report wages, you will still need to apply online at; ui.texasworkforce.org for final TWC determination of your eligibility---TWC is expeditiously upgrading the system to adapt to the new legislation. If you’ve already applied, wait for a notification about pandemic unemployment assistance, or call 1-800-939-6631. Understanding if you qualify for benefits and how to apply can be confusing so to help, TWC created a flow chart that may be able to answer some of your questions about navigating the new legislation:
This is by no means all of the questions and issues surrounding TWC and UI claims so refer to TWC’s website and social media feeds for the most current information and watch for future articles in this series. For local assistance on the services Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent offers please email your questions, concerns, and comments to: gcjobs@gcworkforce.org or call 361-578-0341 for immediate assistance. We look forward to serving you and to maximizing recovery efforts without compromising our communities’ health and well-being. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive.
