As a mid-level manager, one of my responsibilities was hiring staff. Not just staff, but qualified staff with either experience or potential to learn the job quickly and efficiently. Co-workers in the department were expected to mentor new staff in order to provide our customers with a high-quality work product. In return for their commitment to keeping professional standards high, I, as a department head, committed to work as hard as I could to get recognition for their efforts to represent them well in budget meetings and to dealt fairly with performance issues.
I believe most businesses would agree, within reason, that a focus on hiring, supporting and retaining good staff is a primary function of a department head or manager.
The current administration seems to operate under some totally different leadership theory. From the first days of Trump’s term, we began to see a leadership model based on expediency, coercion and shaming. The most visible resignations and dismissals have occurred at the topmost levels involving the president’s own appointed White House executives. Brookings.com this month estimated an unprecedented 82% turnover rate. Wikipedia is even maintaining a running list of high-level staff who have come and gone in this administration.
Now our country is beginning to realize the extent of a less visible brain-drain.
As it turns out, “draining the swamp” did not mean reducing the influence of special interest groups, lobbyists or politics-for-pay. It meant a war against expert civil servants in all branches of government. We are losing career staff, hired or trained for their unique specializations and expertise, domestic and foreign. Employees with skills badly needed to keep our very big nation running smoothly, such as foreign language experts, advisory councils and research scientists, are being terminated, ignored or left to languish in assignments unrelated to their area of expertise. Many positions are left unfilled or filled with friends of Trump and donors, whose very goals are antithetical to those of the department to which they are assigned.
The president has allowed or encouraged resignations at the State Department, Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Health, Department of Education, for starters.
A projected loss of 80% of research scientist within the Agriculture Department occurred when Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the relocation of their departments to the Kansas City region, giving them 30 days to decide whether to move or lose their jobs. This precipitous decision means Congress and farmers lost an unbiased authoritative source for decision making related to agriculture.
When government experts with specialized education and training leave, Congress must turn to lobbyists, big donors and questionable data to make important decisions. Most tragic is the fact that many of these government employees take with them years of training and specialization, which cannot easily be replaced.
Qualified applicants for government positions are few and the experts whose job it is to train and retain new employees are often no longer there or are themselves unfamiliar with the agency.
The most recent example of broken leadership was the withdrawal, on February 11th, of all four of the Department of Justice lawyers prosecuting Roger Stone. One of them went on to resign from the DOJ altogether. Prior to this incidence, there was the resignations at the Pentagon over Trump’s interference with the military’s ability to impose justice on war criminal in the ranks.
The level of trust that must exist between employees and their managers is easily ruptured when the staff feels unappreciated, under attack or at risk of losing their job on an ongoing basis. The knowledge that you can be fired and replaced at any moment is not conducive to productivity.
The fact that this chaotic situation permeates the highest levels of our government means we are looking at a colossal leadership vacuum with wide ranging repercussions. Voters looking for the kind efficiency found in the successful businesses for which this country is known have been deceived.
The business accomplishments of this administration are distrust, indifference to expertise and willful ignorance at all levels. I am in doubt that these government entities will be able to grow that level of expertise for decades to come.
