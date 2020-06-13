As our nation continues to struggle with divisiveness unleashed because of the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd, I ask, for the sake of peace, we focus on what unites us as Americans as opposed to what divides us. I believe our love of freedom, the kind of freedom people like me are willing to fight and die for, and who have fought and died for, is what can unite as Americans.
I realize unity in America is no easy task at this time in our history. However, I believe we should all celebrate upcoming love of freedom. With holidays like the one in Texas known as Juneteenth, which celebrates June 19, 1865, we can unite. This is the day enslaved blacks in Texas were told they were free at last, by Union Army Major General Gordon Granger, in Galveston. Additionally, I believe if we all celebrate the upcoming ‘Fourth of July’ holiday, which is another ‘love of freedom’ holiday, that can also unite us. It commemorates the day in 1776 that the Continental Congress of the original 13 colonies declared independence from British rule.
As a friendly reminder, Mr. Floyd was first and foremost a human being and an American citizen who happened to be black. His rights as a human being and American citizen were violated by a law enforcement officer. Irrespective of the police officer’s race, he failed in his duty as a law enforcement officer. He is responsible for the death of a fellow human being and American citizen. This officer, along with anyone else found guilty of violating Mr. Floyd’s rights, must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Equally so and unifying, is the understanding that all who violate the law through the willful assault of other fellow American citizens, i.e. human beings, and or the destruction of private or public property, even under the guise of peaceful protest, must also be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law. To do otherwise is discriminatory.
We should also unite with the understanding we are all part of the human race regardless of color, nationality, race, creed, religion, gender or age. We are all in this together.
Moreover, according to the word of God, we are “fearfully and wonderfully made and made in the image of God.” Even The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” By embracing these truths, we unite.
There is another unifying area to consider. All Americans, not just black ones, should unify in outrage when any American or human being’s rights are violated in a virulent, dehumanizing way resulting in death as with Mr. Floyd. However, I encourage us all to turn this outrage into something positive and productive. Let us unify by honoring Mr. Floyd’s life. We can allow his legacy to blossom into positive change and a greater understanding of the difficult balance between law enforcement and respect for human rights. In so doing, we ensure our fellow human being and American citizen, Mr. Floyd, not have died in vain. Let us agree to no longer allow Mr. Floyd’s memory to be tarnished or used as a platform for violence, hatred, bigotry, or political gain, by either party.
Again and finally, for the sake of peace and unity, I hope my theme, America’s ‘love of freedom,’ to be manifested through the celebration of specific holidays, respect for what the word of God says about how we were made, acknowledging our founding documents, respecting human life, honoring the value of being an American citizen regardless of race, holding law enforcement accountable, holding law breakers accountable, and honoring a life tragically and unfairly taken, is embraced for the greater good.
