A minor injury can be so frustrating. They are an annoyance more than anything else. Most people (myself included) recognize that although these minor issues are not ideal, they seem much better than more severe ones. Shattering a leg or having a heart attack seem much worse when compared to an ankle that rolls from time-to-time or a sprained wrist. In fact, if you ask people which they would prefer, most immediately choose a minor injury, saying that a major injury may require invasive surgery and months of strenuous rehab, possibly wearing a cast and limiting range of motion until everything heals. If a rolled ankle is a few flies buzzing around in your house, a shattered leg is more like having the place infested with cockroaches.
Lately, I’ve been wondering though... Recovery may be faster from severe injuries than mild ones because of how people respond when those injuries occur. Ask any physical therapist and when a severe injury happens, people take active steps to help speed up recovery. They consult physical therapists, physicians, and undergo surgery. They come up with treatments and design rehabilitation plans. All this is done to recover quickly and get back to a normal quality of life. Like the cockroaches referenced above, you’ll do whatever it takes to resolve the problem.
Lesser injuries, however, tend not to be given the same resources much to the dismay of those same physical therapists and physicians. I imagine my good friend and former trustee, Ross Mansker is probably nodding strongly (to the point of injury) at this. Of course, people may take a few Tylenol or put some ice on a rolled ankle when they get home, but they are much less likely to pull together a full treatment and rehabilitation plan. To be honest, even if they do put together a plan, they are less likely to follow it. Someone at our office had a minor injury recently and it became a bit worse for this very reason. Although everyone should take two Tylenol every morning and then do 10 minutes of active mobilization to loosen everything up, nobody seems to have the time for it every day before work. Soon the exercise plan is completely forgotten, and the Tylenol bottle is back in the medicine cabinet. In many ways, this makes sense. It takes time and money (resources) to consult doctors, see specialists, and generate treatment plans and it takes effort to do physical therapy every morning. In business parlance, or behavioral economics, it’s a balance between resource investment and the expected rate of return.
My point is that we have to pay the price for these decisions, but occasionally when paying the price, we are unaware of the cost... Sometimes those costs are immediate and substantial. Sometimes the costs are long-lasting and still substantial. Unfortunately, people are more likely to seek out remedies when they have a heart attack than when they have a headache. A rolled ankle hurts longer (that’s a cost to overall lifestyle comfort) than a shattered leg because severe injuries exceed our pain tolerance, and minor ones don’t.
Extreme injuries surpass that threshold, which triggers major steps to resolve the pain. Things that aren’t painful enough don’t generate such a significant response which means they just don’t get addressed.
Although the upfront cost of a major event is high, the benefits from that investment of resources also pay off sooner. The upfront costs of minor events are low if you do nothing, but overall, the costs still remain high (or even higher than a major event), as the eventual benefit of recovery may not happen for a long time, if at all. From this frame of mind, we should address all events (major or minor) in the same way. Invest the resources, fix it, and move on. Resources invested create immediate benefit.
This applies outside of physical injuries to our daily lives. If a product or service fails entirely, people go out and find a new one. If it repeatedly underperforms just slightly, however, there’s not enough pain to make us want to change. It’s why we accept mediocre customer service (and why it seems to be getting worse with every passing year). When the status quo is awful, it’s easy to get people to change, they are ready and willing. Whenever the status quo is just OK and not stellar; or mediocre, but not terrible; change doesn’t seem worth the effort because the current state doesn’t seem that bad.
This has turned into a long post about physical injury and now I’m rambling about customer service... but in truth I’m not really thinking about physical injury or customer service at all. Our minor irritations with our lack of adequate facilities continue to worsen, making our lives passably miserable. Maybe not unbearably miserable enough to do anything about it yet, but I fear this nagging problem isn’t going to go away on its own.
