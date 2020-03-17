Students,
I am sorry. As I have watched the events over this past week unfold and levels of concern (and fear) grow at an increasing rate, I have tried to think of what we could say to you. I write this on behalf of your trustees, your administrators and your teachers.
We know many of you look to us (your teachers, counselors and administrators) for guidance.
We know you also look to parents, your families and your community in times of crisis. The truth is, we are trying hard to find concrete answers, and we are learning as we go.
I am sure you have heard and seen the experts who are saying “close schools” and why we need to “shut down.” Other experts are saying not to close until we have more concrete information. You have heard everyone say we are making decisions with your safety as our highest priority and that remains true.
What you have not heard is an apology. This apology is in recognition that you are sacrificing so much that you have worked so hard for. You work hard in practices, games, programs, performances, events and, of course, school. You do not want these things to be put on hold, I know that. There are things you will never again get to do, and I know this. We feel your sorrow deeply in our hearts and share in your disappointment.
There is no greater joy for a superintendent, a teacher, an administrator and a district trustee than to see our students excel at what they love to do.
So, I am asking you to just sit tight and be strong. Your teachers and parents have worked hard to teach you about leadership, how to deal with adversity, how to persevere and how to be resilient.
Right now, we are asking you to put all of what you have learned into practice. In life, we grow the most when we struggle. We do not grow when times are easy. Struggle gives us the chance to reach new levels.
Are things going to remain the same moving forward? No. Will we have the same goals? No. Do we know the path forward? No. Is this going to be easy for anyone? No. We will be better, stronger, smarter, more resilient in the end. Yes.
Know this: We are and always will be, VISD Proud of you. Hang in there. We’ve got this.
