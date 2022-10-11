Today, I am enjoying the lovely, crispy cool fall weather and I am once again sitting by my beautiful pool.
My life has been full of overwhelming problems the last few months and one problem was my pool. I prayed so hard on a daily basis for over six to eight weeks.
I greatly appreciate Always Clear Pools II company for changing my pool from horrible to lovely.
Today, I am am counting my blessings and I appreciate the hard work done by the owner and staff who have gotten my pool back to a beautiful blue once again. They had to dig deep down into the hard dirt in the heat of the summer and they never gave up until they got the pool working again. The pipes were causing the pool to leak and it was losing 3 inches of water a day.
There are not too many people nowadays that will work that hard and are that determined to fix something.
Through many hours of hard work, sweat and determination, they renewed my pool.
I believe they were my angels sent to me by our Lord, after my many days of praying for the swimming pool.
You see, my swimming pool is not just a swimming pool. My lovely, crystal blue pool is my oasis. It is my “little piece of heaven“ right here on earth. My pool is the place where I find peace and happiness. I like to swim or exercise in the pool.
I often have coffee by the pool or in the pool. I enjoy the beautiful sounds of nature. The sweet singing birds. The relaxing sounds of locusts help to soothe my soul.
Maybe since I am an Aquarius, that may have something to do with why I love the water. When I was 6 years old, my best friend, Keith, and I started digging our own swimming pool. That is how bad and how long I have wanted a pool.
Thank you Lord for the Angels who brought my pool back to life again.
More blessings are the sweet sounds of hummingbirds, darting and dashing around trying to get to the feeders. Their tiny little chirps and tweets add so much to the outdoors this time of the year.
When this beautiful season arrives, I try to take time out of this sometimes hectic life to enjoy the hummingbirds.
Today, I noticed the tiny birds sometimes bully the other hummers. They are all trying to obtain food and the necessary items to survive and enjoy their lives. That’s pretty much similar to what all of us are doing in our lives. But we humans are happier without the bullies around.
My faith, family and friends are the most important things to me. Besides the pool problems, I am also going through some other huge problems with the help of our Lord, my sister-in-law, my brother and my niece. They were like my other Angels. watching over me. At this fall season, I appreciate my family, who have been so supportive. A special thank you for helping me and sticking by me through thick and thin.
I have never felt so overwhelmed with problems before that I actually thought for two days that I may kill myself.
I had never before had such desperate feelings. I cried a lot for two days and prayed. Soon, I found hope. I no longer felt so desperate.
Thank God for my family support and prayer, I no longer felt that hopeless, helpless feeling. I once again have hope and I can can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
I have three wonderful counselor friends and I knew from what I learned from them to get professional help if my helpless, hopeless feeling continued.
As in any situation, if a person expresses thoughts of suicide, always, always get the person professional help. Never, ever take it lightly. Rather, get them help. Don’t wait a day. That may be too late.
Now, I am keeping my head above water and am looking forward to reaching solutions for almost all of my problems, hopefully within the next few months.
I try to remind myself each day to thank God for my blessings and to remember to pray often.
I close with: “May God bless you all, during this lovely fall.”