Are you a believer or are you a builder? I play different roles depending on what part of my life we happen to be talking about.
I watch people in our community who are believers in a religious sense and see others who are builders. I see some in our community who are believers that we have a bright future in front of us in the city of Victoria, and I see others who are builders.
There are inspirational people in our community doing great community coalition work. They have a growing following of believers and builders. When it comes to educational opportunities for our students, there are believers and there are builders.
Over the course of my life, I have come to the realization I had to become a believer before I could become a builder.
Ask anyone who does physical labor, and they will tell you being a builder can be tiresome work. If you are not regularly tired you might be a believer only and not yet a builder. You don’t have to agree with me on this, it just happens to be my opinion. A note about being tired, though. There is a big difference between being tired in the work and being tired of the work. I am talking about being tired in the work. Builders are often tired in the work and love it still the same.
Of course, you might point out that I am ignoring the non-believers. Yes. I am. I am only thinking about those people who are either intrinsically motivated or extrinsically motivated to make real change happen. My personal working definition of leadership is an influence relationship between leaders and followers who intend real change for mutual benefit. Note that anyone can be a leader, and anyone can be a follower. Leadership is not about power, or position. This is why I’m such a fan of task forces and community ownership. Leadership, in this regard, is nothing more than bringing a bunch of builders together.
Speaking of leadership, ownership, and becoming a builder... this is your chance. We are again coming up on a bond election with several ballot questions facing the community. We are asking for the community to vote on four different propositions. In the past several months, I have met and spoken with many people.
Some are believers in the work we are doing at VISD, and some are non-believers. I’m looking forward to hearing from the builders, the ones who vote. Are you a believer, or are you a builder?
