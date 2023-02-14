When it comes to secrecy, a former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said that “sunshine is the best disinfectant.”
That wisdom applies to the plans to demolish the historic Luther Hotel in Palacios. What we know is that there are people who really want to demolish it, and don’t want the public to know why.
The hotel itself is a magnificent architectural marvel, built on the stunning bayfront of Palacios. Its architect was Jules Leffland, South Texas’s most gifted designer of buildings from 1880 through the turn of the century. In Victoria, Nazareth Academy and the historic D.H. Regan Home are among his finest achievements, as is the Luther Hotel.
Rita Hayworth and President Lyndon Johnson visited the hotel, and the construction quality was so high that no hurricane could take it out.
So why demolition? The short answer is because the man who operated the hotel died without a will. He had his lawyer prepare a will that required that the hotel be preserved and maintained, but he died before signing it. That means his wishes can be ignored by his heirs.
They don’t have to ignore Mr. Findley’s wishes, but their legal counsel, the same one who prepared the will has, for months, tried to demolish the hotel.
After Jack Findley died, his former lawyer began to advocate for demolition, asking the Texas Historical Commission to waive the 90-day waiting period to demolish Registered Texas Historical Landmarks, which the Luther is. The Commission refused and it prefers the hotel be saved, not torn down.
According to emails between the Ed Rachal Foundation and the City of Palacios, the foundation has an unusual agreement with the Findley heirs. The foundation told the City that it wants to buy the hotel, but only if heirs demolish it first. The foundation wants the heirs to demolish it, thereby keeping its finger prints off the demolition.
Once word of this plan leaked out, a new buyer stepped in, offering a higher price and promising to redevelop the hotel instead of destroying it.
One would think that the heirs would jump for joy, since each of them would receive more from Jack’s estate, and since Jack’s wishes would be honored by preserving the hotel that he loved so much.
Not so. The heirs’ lawyer hasn’t responded to the offer, even though it’s a better outcome for all parties. And so far, the heirs lawyer is fighting subpoenas to produce documents that require demolition of the hotel.
For its part, the foundation also refuses to produce contracts and demolition plans for the hotel.
Of course, this makes no sense for the heirs, no sense for the City of Palacios and no sense for the millions of Texans who want to preserve heritage and history.
One might wonder why anyone representing the estate would want to reduce the inheritances of heirs and lessen the value of the estate for creditors of the estate. The estate’s representatives let the insurance lapse after Jack Findley died. After the freeze of 2021, the estate refused to repair the hotel after there was extensive moisture damage.
So what now? The courts have so far restrained the demolition of the hotel.
There are many issues yet to be resolved before any demolition.
There are creditors of the estate whose property is still being withheld from them by the estate, and one creditor who has medical issues due to the estate’s failure to repair moisture damage after pipes burst after the freeze. And there are questions about the competency of an administrator who wants to sell the hotel for a lower price and thereby cost the heirs part of their inheritances while subjecting them to claims.
Last of all, it appears that the people intent on demolishing the hotel don’t have their paperwork in order. Applications to demolish buildings must be made by the owner of the building. The City of Palacios denied the demolition application since it was not in the name of the real owner of the hotel. And the same mistake was made on the application to waive the 90 day holding period for destroying Texas State Landmarks. Until the owner seeks that permit and waits the 90 days, there should be no demolition.
Demolition is occasionally the only option for property owners. But for Texas Registered Historical Landmarks, it must always be the last resort, not the first.
At the end of the day, the heirs, the creditors and the public will benefit by a sale that yields a higher price and preserves this one of a kind jewel on the Texas coast.