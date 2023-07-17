Think back to being a second-grader about to go back to school. Do you remember how it's like stepping into a brand-new story? You've got your bright, shiny backpack filled with everything you need. You can't wait to see your classroom, your friends, and start learning new words and math problems. Every day feels like a brand-new adventure!
Now, imagine you're in middle school. It's the start of a new school year and you're feeling excited and a little bit scared. You'll be walking down new hallways, sitting in different classrooms, and trying to understand things like algebra and history. Maybe you'll try out for some of the great activities we offer.
You're getting older and every day feels like a step closer to being a grown-up. In high school, it's a different story. You're older now, standing on the edge of your future. The new school year feels even bigger and more important. There's chemistry labs, dances, and college applications. It's challenging, but you're ready for it.
But no matter how old you are or what grade you're in, there's one thing all students feel when they go back to school. It's happiness. Happy to be learning new things, happy to see friends, and happy to be growing a little bit more each day. That happiness is at the heart of going back to school. But happiness fades. Just like students were happy at the beginning of summer for the change of routine, it faded for most after a few weeks. As that happiness fades, I believe it can be replaced by something more powerful and moving — joy.
Happy comes from the Middle English and loosely translates as “lucky.” We feel lucky when we’re happy. It is something external and to some degree beyond our control. Joy, on the other hand comes from the Latin, through French and Middle English. The Latin root is “gaudere” (rejoice). If happy is external, joy is internal. Joy is something you own. As a pastor friend once helped me understand more deeply, this is why we can be sad and still full of joy (like we sometimes feel at funerals and celebrations of life).
Going back to school is happy. Loving learning is joy.
As parents, grandparents and community members, it's our job to help make going back to school as joyful as possible. Let's remember what it's like to be a second-grader, a middle-schooler, a high-schooler, and let's help add to the excitement. If we're excited about the new school year, they will be, too.
So, let's make sure our kids know how proud we are of them. Let's get excited about their new teachers, their new books, and all the things they're going to learn. And let's start this school year with a big smile and a heart full of joy. Here's to a great school year, for them, and for us. We're all in this together. So, let's make it a year to remember. Welcome back to school!