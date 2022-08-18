Throughout American history, societal progress has been dependent on freedom of speech — whether it be expression in support of an idea or in opposition to it. Book bans run counter to this core tenet of American democracy. I respectfully disagree with the members of the Victoria County Commissioners Court, who recently voted unanimously to bring pressure to bear on the Victoria Public Library to remove books that a community group found objectionable.
While I understand the reasons banning books intuitively seems reasonable to members of the commission, it is nonetheless an inappropriate strategy and one from which I hope they will relent. The banning of books by a government official, government entity or public library is anathema to the principles this country was founded upon and cannot be tolerated under the First Amendment.
The banning of books is not a new phenomenon but rather has surfaced like a nasty boil on the complexion of our society for hundreds of years. There has never been a group in history that has been lauded for banning books. Typically, groups want to ban those books that they deem unacceptable for reasons that seem clear to them. History has shown that objections are often ideologically or politically motivated. Examples include the present-day communist countries that ban books related to political thought, to past totalitarian regimes like the Nazis and Fascists of the last century, all the way back to the groups that would not only burn books they didn’t like but would also burn the heretics who represented them. All these groups argued that they “were on the right side of this issue.” I do not believe or assert that our commissioners are like these other groups, they are not. But if any of them believe there is an “upside” to banning books or that it is their duty to ban books, then I ask that they reflect on the historical cadre of book-banners who came before them.
In the 1970s, author Judy Blume wrote a series of young-adult books that dealt with the changes preteen girls experienced as they went through puberty. Groups rose up and proclaimed these books obscene and inappropriate, and sought to have them banned. Today, they are read without raising an eyebrow. They were good books then and remain so.
I would encourage the interested reader to visit the website of the American Library Association to read their statement on the banning of books (ala.org/advocacy/statement-regarding-censorship). Among the interesting facts on the ALA website is a list of the top 10 books most challenged, each year for the last 20 years. Some of the books have been on the list for decades, like “Catcher in the Rye,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men.” Among the books that have become wildly popular despite being on the list, are the Harry Potter series and the Captain Underpants series.
The books currently targeted for censorship focus on LBGTQ issues, which can be complex and make many feel uncomfortable. As a parent, I can understand those who want to make sure their children are not given unbridled access to books that are contrary to their family values. No one disputes the right of parents to exercise control about what their own children read. But the responsibility to supervise their child’s reading material is the responsibility of the parent. It has not, and should not be delegated to the library, nor to government, nor applied to every other child who might visit the same library.
I have spent my entire adult life living and working on college campuses. I have a distinct bias when it comes to matters of free expression and books. The correct response to concerns about speech is more speech. The suppression of speech never accomplishes the desired result.
The free marketplace of ideas is critical to learning, but it is also a rough and tumble place to be – if all ideas are present, there will be a clash and individuals will be placed in a position of picking a side. The members of the commission have picked a side. I argue here that it is the wrong side. But I also want to emphasize that the best path forward involves open discussion of divergent and diverse viewpoints on this issue. This country has always found consensus through debate and conversation. I hope to persuade by reliance upon data and evidence, and resort to the principles we all hold.
In closing, I need be clear that I share my views and opinions as a longtime educator and as a private citizen, not in my role as the president of University of Houston-Victoria. In my capacity as president though, it is important to assert that UHV stands with our UH System universities and all state universities in opposition to the banning of books. The banning of books is antithetical to the marketplace of ideas that relies upon the review, discussion and debate of ideas, even those that are complex, controversial, or uncomfortable. I look forward, with some trepidation, to what I am sure will be a lively discussion of the issues.
