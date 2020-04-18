This week, Victoria ISD joined with many other school districts from around the state of Texas in a “Be the Light” commitment. It started as a way to recognize high school athletes who are not able to participate in this spring semester. This is truly a loss for our student athletes and we grieve with them.
The Be the Light campaign has evolved beyond just a recognition of high school athletes, however. The campaign can stand for whatever we want it to stand for, so we are joining in order to send a message to our parents and community members to Be the Light in our families and in our community.
We have a long period of reentry and recovery in front of us, and we need you to be the light. To our teachers and support staff at VISD, Be the Light is a way to honor the fact that we’re doing something we’ve never done before and doing it in a way we’ve never done it. Be the Light for each other and for your students.
Lastly, to our students, Be the Light is your way to know that we are thinking of you every day. You are truly the light in our lives, we care about you very deeply and we cannot wait until we can be together again in person. Also, Be the Light is your way to remember to stay positive and productive during this time.
I had a chance to host a mega-Zoom meeting with all our elementary teachers this week. We brought more than 400 people into one Zoom meeting to share stories and inspiration with one another. We also used this as a time to be reflective about the work we are doing right now and in the next several weeks.
I have been thinking about what Be the Light means to me as the leader of VISD and this opportunity gave us a chance to build community and inspiration as together we will aspire to Be the Light in our community.
From 8 to 9 p.m. every Monday through Friday, we will turn on the Memorial Stadium Lights as part of our Be the Light campaign. We will continue to do this through the end of the school year.
If you are reading this, please let this message be your call to Be the Light.
