Editor’s note: After this column was submitted, the Victoria school district closed a second campus to in-person instruction because of COVID-19. As of Monday, two campuses are closed and those students are learning remotely.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecast “indicates an uncertain trend in new COVID-19 cases reported over the next four weeks and predicts that 310,000 to 710,000 new cases will likely be reported during the week ending Nov. 21, 2020”.
If this scenario plays out to be true, this will be an incredibly large surge in cases. We are already starting to feel this increase in cases within the Victoria Independent School District community over this past week. As I am sure you have heard, we have made the pivot from brick to click at one of our Elementary campuses for 14 days. We have done this largely as a preventative measure to stop any possible spread of the virus. Several months ago, we informed the community we had established threshold percentages at which we would make decisions. Suspending classrooms, programs and campuses is not our ideal state, but we are committed to your safety and the safety of our staff and students. I hope you are visiting COVID.VISD.net on a regular basis to find out how many cases, quarantines, and in which buildings they occur.
Collectively, we know that wearing your mask correctly and consistently protects your co-workers, friends, relatives, and other members of the community (especially those at high-risk). The data also shows maintaining a distance of 6 feet or more from another person decreases the spread of the coronavirus. These recommendations along with washing your hands often and disinfecting objects and surfaces daily prevent the spread of this illness.
This all seems so simple, but in practice we are learning it is harder and harder to continue over time. People are tired, I know. People are feeling frustrated. I think we all are ready to get this behind us. As Robert Frost (A Servant to Servants) wrote, “The best way out is always through.” I do not think he meant through to mean a destination, but rather, to embrace the reality of the moment. Getting through a difficulty is how you get out of difficulty (anyone who cares about their relationships knows this to be true). Having a false sense of hope or a fantasy at the end does not help us to be in the moment and stay grounded.
When I think about Frost’s phrase, it reminds me to be responsible. If you break the word responsible down, we are reminded of the importance of being able to respond. Able to respond is only possible if we are alert to the reality of our current situation.
Accepting responsibility is recognizing case counts and quarantines are on the rise. Responsible is recognizing that wearing a mask reduces community spread. Responsible is remembering to wash with soap, disinfect regularly and use hand sanitizer when appropriate. Lastly, responsible is being mindful of large gatherings where it is reasonable to assume someone will be there who is COVID positive. Together, we can respond best by simply being responsible... and that is how we will get through this in order to get out of this.
Thank you for everything you do to keep us all safe.
