Last week we held our Board Excellence awards. For those who are unfamiliar, these awards celebrate a student’s academic standing and conduct. Students from each grade level from five through eight, and the top 10 students from Victoria East High School and Victoria West High School grade levels nine through 12 received an excellence award. Students in grades 6-12 must be enrolled in at least one honors, gifted and talented, pre-advanced placement, and/or advanced placement class. Eligibility for all students in grades 5-12 is based on the student’s cumulative grades for the grade level (elementary, middle school or high school) through the fall semester.
What we hope our students take away from this event is not so much about the award, but the realization that in life it is never too late to start and it is always too late to wait. We must start early in life to develop the habits of character, resilience, grit, and optimism.
After many years as a superintendent, I have learned successful students form habits that feed their success, instead of habits that feed failure.
When I spoke to the students at the event, I talked about how we sometimes develop a good enough mindset in life. We all tend to have the thought that I have done good enough in my classes, or good enough in my health, or good enough in my relationships.
Good enough though is an arbitrary standard. It usually only exists in our minds. We achieve a standard of good enough for ourselves and then we take a break or ease up. Successful students and successful adults recognize the phrase good enough is a decision-point in our lives. The decision is either to back off once we have reached the good enough standard, or engage in continuous improvement.
The students recognized as part of Board Excellence are representative of students throughout the student body who have either learned, or are in the process of learning this key life lesson.
To all the parent partners and caregiver partners in the education of our students, I thank you for your dedication.
