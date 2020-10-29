Victoria Independent School District (known in the community as VISD) needs a new Vision Statement, one that describes a vision that the community can clearly imagine, understand, and enthusiastically support and collaboratively work to achieve.
The VISD “Designing Our Future” was initiated in the summer of 2018 with the superintendent’s “90-day Look and Learn Tour”. So, you may ask: “What exactly does Designing Our Future mean; or what will become of the schools that were decided to be closed in the spring of 2019?” A vision statement would make it clear.
“Every Child, Every Classroom, and Every Day: Achieving Excellence for All” is a commendable slogan, but it doesn’t clearly convey the vision which we hope to achieve and what the district desires to become. Vision leads the strategic plan and goals to be set. Therefore, a VISD vision statement is critical to understand clearly what the district will become and where the district is going.
As a relatively new / still learning school board trustee, I suggest that we develop a more comprehensive and specific vision for VISD and that we communicate that vision clearly in a new vision statement. By the way, state law mandates that the board do this, and the process is further described in local VISD policy.
To illustrate my point — Could you tell me what my vacation would look like, or where I was going for vacation if I simply shared my vacation vision was to achieve happiness or relaxation for every family member, every location visited, every day? You wouldn’t know if the family was going to vacation in the mountains, or at the beach, or what even we intended to do. Without a vision, the family has no idea of the costs expected. You wouldn’t build a new house without sharing your vision first with an architect or builder that would guide your conversation for financing, types of building materials needed, and modern innovations to consider.
Another example, and one related to education, would be the future success of our students depends greatly on their vision of the future — whether they attend college or technical training school or simply go right to work here in Victoria. Their vision will determine how much fun they sacrifice for hard work and study, and how much they save and budget, and how much effort they put into the preparation for any of the above.
How about your retirement vision? It will almost invariably be more successful if you clearly share your vision with your financial planner, spouse, and family, who can help you achieve your retirement vision with an investment strategy, savings plan, budgeting, and sacrificing.
Hopefully, you get my point. VISD needs a new vision and a clearly stated vision statement, as the vision statement drives priorities, budgets, and ultimately achievement. A vision statement needs to be clearly stated, so the community, the school district employees, the parents, also those who are considering to move and make Victoria their new home, and most of all, the students to understand how the district wants to achieve the vision. We cannot simply wait for the “house to be built,” with this grant funding or that program. That is not “designing our future,” that is accepting whatever happens — not a very effective use of taxpayers’ money, which I view as an investment in our community and our future workforce.
I wish to say to those of you who have served or are still serving on a task force, thank you. Please make sure that the administration has heard your input to support the development of a new and more appropriate vision statement to better our community.
If I am re-elected, I will continue working hard to produce a new vision statement, and ultimately a greater achieving school district.
