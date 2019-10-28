The U.S. Nobel-laureate economist Herbert Simon (1916-2001) in his 1982 book ‘Models of Bounded Rationality and Other Topics in Economics’ was the first to write about “Bounded Rationalism.” Bounded Rationalism as a concept explains that decision makers (irrespective of their level of intelligence) must work under three unavoidable constraints. 1. Only limited, often unreliable, information is available regarding all possible alternatives and the consequences. 2. The human mind has a limited capacity to evaluate and process the information available. 3. Only a limited amount of time is available to make decisions.
As a result, individuals who intend to make rational (best) choices are bound to make satisficing (rather than maximizing or optimizing) choices in complex situations. Note the key word “complex.” These limits (bounds) on rationality also make it nearly impossible to create solutions that cover every contingency, necessitating reliance on certain rules of thumb.
I have been playing with this idea for several years, and bounded rationalism still exists for many people and many organizations around the world, especially when people are acting as lone agents working with complex situations. As an individual facing a complex decision, you can’t know everything, you can’t evaluate everything, and you don’t have unlimited time, so you satisfice your choices.
I have also come to believe that as a society we have a choice to unbind the concept of bounded rationalism when facing complex decisions. Specifically, we can unbind No. 1 and No. 2 above.
If a leader should choose to involve one other person in a complex solution, they have potentially doubled the amount of information available and doubled their evaluative efforts (if they have some way of learning together). Involve four people in the effort and quadruple your “limited capacity” for information and evaluation.
As many of you realize, at VISD we are committed to outsmarting problems and not just outspending them, so when we embarked on our Designing Our Future efforts, we assembled task forces to tackle the complex decisions facing our district and community. We have a total of 216 people from our community hard at work, and I am beyond excited.
Put another way, we have the potential for 216 times the brainpower of most districts when it comes to problem solving.
The list of task force members is posted to our website and we are actively updating all task force pages on a regular basis.
Please check those websites often in order to stay current as we learn and grow together.
