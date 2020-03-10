Leaders who lead with truth and honesty about a calamity don’t need excuses. Victoria physician Gary Branfman helped readers by giving good advice on how to avoid infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, which has killed at least 27 Americans and more than 4,000 worldwide. That advice is honest, truthful and helpful.
The excuses made for our country’s president about his leadership during this crisis? Not so much.
The media is always a first option to blame, but here the media is simply telling the American people what the president has said about this pandemic. Here are the president’s own words about this health crisis which has caused the largest stock decline since the 2008 recession. Next month, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” “We have it under control and things are going to be just fine”. The numbers, he said, are “going very substantially down, not up,” even as his own officials admitted that the numbers were spiking upward in more and more American communities. More than 700 Americans have now been diagnosed, and the number continues to climb, along with the number of Americans deaths.
As it became obvious that testing kits were in short supply, the president tried to mislead the American public, telling us that “anybody who needs a test (can have one), that’s the thing, and the tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect – the transcription was perfect.” He did exactly the same thing in trying to convince the American people that a vaccine was right around the corner. He claimed that a vaccine was coming “soon” because companies were “working very quickly,” when his own HHS Secretary said it was a year to 18 months away. To be sure, perfection isn’t required. None of us are perfect, and anyone claiming perfection is proving that in spades. It’s the president’s words that are the problem, not the media who let the American people know what he’s saying.
As doctors and public health experts have explained, when the leader misleads Americans by minimizing the calamity, people let their guard down, then get infected and then are in contact with others. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, works for the American people, serving under President Trump. The president has undermined Dr. Fauci’s best efforts to contain this virus. As Dr. Fauci has shared, it’s a tough job, telling the truth when the president is spouting disinformation. “You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don’t want to go to war with a president,” he told Politico. “But you gotta walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth.” Yes, truth does matter.
Coronavirus, like most infectious diseases, isn’t the end of the world, but it ends the life of about 20 percent of senior citizens who have it. Mortality is 5 times higher in people with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Nursing homes and other facilities where seniors live are vulnerable.
Overall, it only claims 2 or 3 percent of its victims. But even there, the president attempts to lull Americans into a false sense of security by claiming, falsely, that the mortality rate is less than 1 percent. Americans are not naive.
We know that the older we are, the more immuno-compromised we are, the higher the mortality rate for any infectious disease. And we know that young people who survive it can spread it to a friend or family member who is much more vulnerable to dying from it. And comparing this to the flu is not helpful to anyone, because we have flu vaccines and treatments, but no vaccine and no medical treatment available for coronavirus.
The reason that the media didn’t have a field day during the previous administration was because the president didn’t make false statements, did not sugarcoat a national emergency and didn’t contradict scientists in his administration. The opposite was true with the H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic. Long before any Americans died, the administration declared H1N1 a “public health emergency” on April 26, 2009. At the time, there were only 20 cases of H1N1 – and no deaths at all. Only two days later, the administration made an initial funding request for H1N1 to Congress, which appropriated $7.65 billion. President Obama ensured the public had consistent, scientifically confirmed information, and did not spew misinformation to the public. His concern was not about his public image, but the well-being of all Americans. Sometimes, leadership is staying quiet and letting people who know what they are doing do the communicating.
As for Mr. Pence, Dr. Branfman says “this is an administrative assignment which requires no medical training.” Hmm. Most of us know that the head of a car company doesn’t need to be an engineer, but that the leader needs to know something about cars. And, yes, GM Chairwoman Mary Barra knows something about cars and has an engineering degree. To properly address a public health crisis, we need a leader who knows something about a public health crisis.
There is common ground, though. It’s not the president’s fault, nor anybody’s fault that this virus entered our world. He’s not responsible for that. What he is responsible for is what he says to us about it. Words matter and discipline matters, especially about an international health crisis that threatens the American economy.
And we can be thankful for Dr. Branfman’s common-sense advice to help us prevent the virus. And, last of all, we can wish all health-care providers and public health experts all the best in caring for people in the zone of danger and those who have been diagnosed. They need us, and we can’t let them down. We are one: patients, public health advocates, providers and researchers.
As a longtime advocate and volunteer in the noninfectious disease space, especially in diabetes and heart disease, I know that those in that space are the most vulnerable to this virus. By all of working together, being disciplined and staying true to the medicine and science, we will survive this pandemic. The truth about this calamity empowers us to make that happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.