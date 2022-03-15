I want to thank Bobby Joe Paul for providing me with information about Port Lavaca from 1896 to 1950. His parents, Johnny and Viva Paul, were the owners of The Port Lavaca Wave, and he is sharing the Centennial Edition with us.
Sometimes, it takes a former northerner to really expound the beauties and advantages of our climate and opportunities, and one of the most enthusiastic of those people is Jay Hubbard, owner and operator of the Mother Hubbard Courts.
In 1910, Mr. Hubbard came to Calhoun County, interested at that time in making his permanent home in a warmer climate. He had lived in Mankato, Minnesota, where he served in an official capacity for the Hubbard Milling Co. and the Hubbard and Palmer Co. After spending a number of years farming near Magnolia Beach, he later changed over into the stock raising business. In the winter of 1936, recognizing the urgent need in Port Lavaca for modern tourist courts, he built the Mother Hubbard Courts, sparing no expense in making them an outstanding attraction in the community.
Every cabin has hot and cold showers, comfortable beds, and some are equipped with kitchen privileges for the permanent guests. Much attention has been given to artistic landscaping of the grounds. The Mother Hubbard Tourist Courts truly offer their guests “a home away from home.”
In 1924, Mr. Hubbard purchased the B. D. Jackson place where he lives with his wife and two children. His son, Jay Jr., is at present away at school preparing himself to be a chemical engineer and his daughter, Mary Esther, attends the Port Lavaca High School. Both are popular members of the younger set here. Through Mr. Hubbard’s marriage on July 31, 1919, to Addie Caruthers he linked himself with one of the prominent old Texas families.
Allen Caruthers, Mrs. Hubbard’s grandfather, came to Texas in 1827 from Kentucky. He bought extensive ranch lands in DeWitt County and later received grants of land from the government for his services in the Battle of San Jacinto. An additional recognition of his outstanding services was made by the Centennial Commission of Texas when they erected a monument to his honor at the grave where he is laid to rest beside his wife who was Martha Burdette, of another old Texas family.
Jon Clark Caruthers, his son, and Mrs. Hubbard’s father, lives with the Hubbards and is the only living member of that family, bearing the Caruther’s name. His mother died in his infancy and when his father passed away, a brother of Gail Borden, the originator of condensed milk, was named as one of his guardians.
J.C. Caruthers came to Calhoun County in 1894 and farmed until 1912 when he retired. His wife was Sarah Jane Hamby, and they had lived in Austin from the time they were married in 1882 until 1894 when they moved to Calhoun County.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Hubbard have taken an active part in the social life of Port Lavaca. Mr. Hubbard, originally from an old New England family, also takes an active interest in the promotion of undertakings to benefit the business structure of his chosen town and community. He was the first president of the Port Lavaca School Board and continues to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce. His many years in Calhoun County have made him an ardent booster for this part of Texas.
In 1896, Port Lavaca Market Quotations, contributed by Irma Smith: Fish per pound $.04 5/8; turtle per pound $.03-.045; plover, per dozen $.75; prairie chicken each $.20. Buy from those who advertise in the Wave.
Irma’s Dress Shop building was on the Historical Registry, the Matagorda Island Lighthouse being the only other structure in Calhoun County with that designation.
