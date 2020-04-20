Age has been a hot topic in 2020, both on the political front and on the medical front. We have often raised the subject of age in thinking about the president, the Democratic candidates, and, now, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The oldest Americans, born between 1928 and 1945 and often called the Silent Generation, are survivors of the Great Depression, World War II and every crisis since then. They lived their early years in forced austerity so when they set out to rebuild post-war America, they wanted secure jobs, financial stability and lots of kids. They worked hard, they lived within their means, and they followed the rules. They also raised 76 million Baby Boomers, who did not subscribe to the concept of being silent. In millions of cases, they also raised their grandchildren. Theirs was a can-do generation, creators of the middle class, strong on endurance.
As the country tries to come to grips with the amount of care and the cost of the coronavirus COVID-19, the elderly are identified as extremely vulnerable but their special needs remain unaddressed. This generation, now over 75 years old, is often living in isolation, on reduced income or in congregate living situations. They are sitting ducks in the political and economic eye of this viral storm. They are falling ill, being hospitalized and dying in record numbers. The government is not keeping records related to the death of nursing home residents, but the New York Times, on April 14, identified more than 2,500 long-term care facilities across the country with coronavirus cases. More than 21,000 residents and staff members at those facilities have contracted the virus, and more than 3,800 have died so far. This is believed to be a significant undercount because testing is inadequate so the cause of death is unverified and there is no national data bank recording these cases.
I can’t even imagine what it must be like to be living in a nursing home, hearing you are the most vulnerable, knowing people are dying and knowing there is no way to protect yourself against it.
The emotional toll being endured by this our most vulnerable age group is as concerning as the physical health risk. They are unable to have visitors producing stress on the patient, the family and on the health care workers.
Many elderly patients are easily confused by medical information and changes in venue and caregivers. They rely on family members to explain what is going on and to provide reassurance. Many are not able to use electronics due to visual or mental impairment, adding to their isolation.
No visitors means no breaks from the monotony of their days, no hugs, no grandchildren, no smiling family faces. No visitors also means family members are not there to help the over-burdened staff care for the patients.
Alzheimer patients, confused and agitated, cannot understand explanations. Health care workers have to deal with their patient’s agitation, depression and anger. In numerous interviews from around the country, doctors and nurses talk about the emotional strain they are under when they are called on to be a substitute family as a patient dies on their shift.
The visitor ban is also an emotional roller coaster for family members. It is hard to move a relative to long-term care of any kind. When congregate living becomes necessary, you tell yourself it will be offset by visits, outings and activities. That is no longer possible. No matter how much you understand the need for social distancing, the emotional stress of not being able to see, touch and speak to a loved one produces anxiety and guilt. Not being able to care for a loved one at the end of their life is a regret you live with forever.
This is a time to be kind to ourselves. We are in uncharted waters and we are just beginning to come to grips with how to navigate around social distancing and family responsibilities. Counseling agencies, hospice organizations and churches are offering online or phone options to help families receive guidance and counsel during this difficult time. Everyone distressed by the situation should avail themselves of these services.
This pandemic has shown us how interconnected we are, how dependent on others and how much our friends and family mean to us.
If you have family in a nursing home, talk to administration about how you can help not only your resident but also the staff or residents without family. Many people are visiting outside windows of nursing homes, learning to make face to face phone calls and rediscovering greeting cards and letter writing.
Phone people you know who live alone and let them know you miss them. A familiar voice and a chance to share stories will get their mind off their isolation. Go easy on yourself if you cannot be with your loved one, cannot say the things you would like to say in person. This situation is not of your making and there are millions of human beings all over the world that are experiencing the same feelings.
It is one hell of a big club that none of us wanted to join.
Victoria County Democrat Club meetings are suspended for the time being. Please follow our VCDC Facebook page for information about the State and National Convention and local volunteer opportunities.
