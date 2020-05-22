For a football team in the biggest class in Texas at the time (1989), mine at Victoria High was mildly undersized.
We went undefeated in the regular season with our smarts (our valedictorian and salutatorian made all-district), strength and conditioning, and discipline. Our coaches stressed another trait: camaraderie.
I was reminded of this recently while chatting with a coworker, remotely thanks to the coronavirus contagion. I’m ready to have the option to stroll over to her desk again.
Inherently, I understood camaraderie at the time. Many of my teammates grew up together, and were therefore friends. It took me a while though, to arrive at a similar mindset at the office.
I got on pretty well with my co-workers at my first job out of college. After being laid off a few years later however, I felt it best to keep future colleagues at arm’s length. Fate disabused me of that notion at my next long-term job, when I found company in the trenches in dealing with an “unapproachable,” abrasive manager.
As a “Horrible Bosses” element crept into my career, I started to see an “Office Space” aspect materialize in the mirror. Once I addressed my own personal shortcomings, things started to look up.
It’s only been since then, at my current job, that I’ve understood that “people you work with are family” doesn’t have to be a mere platitude.
Of course, you don’t go home with them (unless you’re married to one, like I am), you don’t pay bills with/for them, you don’t raise children with them, etc.
But think about it. You work for a common cause, which entails initiating bill payments to keep the business afloat. You gather for holiday parties, company outings, etc.
And isn’t it just like family to make things work with personalities that don’t mesh well?
With enough tenure and the right atmosphere, you develop a rapport with coworkers. You can even let your guard down some, whip out a zinger in conversation, keep things light. A bond is formed. More importantly, there are synergies to be had in-person.
Some of us work together more closely than we do with others, much of which can be carried out from afar. On the other hand, there are spontaneous encounters in which ideas or different takes get bounced around multiple people. It could happen passing in the hallway, or running into each other in the kitchen. The company, not to mention the individuals, can benefit from it.
Something else workers benefit from knowing, that too many are unjustifiably learning these days, is that their current employment could end tomorrow.
It’s a wonder, given how free we employees are to move from one gig to another, how unfathomable it seems to many of us that employers are almost as free to adjust their workforce. This flexibility is a source of American prosperity.
Some years ago, in explaining the differences between the labor markets of Europe and the U.S., Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Chapman wrote that (paraphrasing) there’s no job security like job insecurity.
It keeps us sharp and diligent, so we don’t become complacent in our jobs. It engenders continuing education, or job training, or cultivation of potentially marketable hobbies. Such vigilance comes in handy should your industry, or the broader economy enter a cyclical downturn, and you lose your job.
And it absolves us of bitterness toward our employers, who must do what is necessary to keep the enterprise afloat. In the best-case scenario, they’ll be as distraught as Norm Peterson was when he was hired as a “corporate killer” on “Cheers.”
Based on my experience, that’s only a mild exaggeration. In hindsight, perhaps I wasn’t as outwardly aloof as I felt. I’ve maintained good relationships with some former colleagues. As much of a hermit as I am, confined to a house that I love, it’s time to resume my other “family life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.