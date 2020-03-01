I am Lt. Col. (Retired) Vanessa Hicks-Callaway. I am running to become the next state representative for the Texas House for District 30, and I humbly ask for your vote.
Here are 10 reasons to vote for me and why I believe am the right choice at the right time, for the right future for Texas, District 30:
1. Texas Roots and Traditional Values: I love God. I believe in traditional Texas family values. God created the universe and chose America as the “exceptional city on a hill,” with Texas as center of this universe. The 30th district, where I was born and raised (Victoria), is the center of the center of this universe. This is a great place to live, work, worship and raise a family. My husband Jason, who is a fellow Texan and US Army Veteran, and I have been married for 23 years. We have two sons: Eric and Edward, ages 20 and 14 respectively.
2. Work Experience: Hard work is the best way to achieve success. As a teenager, I worked for a car wash, restaurants, and in the Victoria mall. In 1987, I joined the US Army and served for 26 years as a private, sergeant, cadet, lieutenant, captain, major, and as a lieutenant colonel complete with serving in two Middle Eastern combat zones before retiring in 2013. After retirement, I worked as a JROTC senior army instructor, a constituent liaison and field representative for the 27th congressional district, and as a field director for the successful reelection campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz.
3. Education: I graduated from Victoria High School in 1985. I graduated in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Sam Houston State University and graduated in 2007 with a master’s degree in human resource management from Central Michigan University.
4. Political Experience: I am a member of the Victoria Republican Party (VGOP) and used to help write their newsletters. I served as Precinct 21 Chair for two years and as a republican party county and state delegate, the VGOP secretary, on the fundraiser committee, and on the outreach committee. I am also currently district director for senate district 18 for the Texas Federation of Republican Women (TFRW).
5. Community Service: I have volunteered for several non-profit, charitable, organizations like the Kiwanis Club, the Old Landmark Committee, Disabled American Veterans/Auxiliary (DAV/DAVA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, Warriors Weekend, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Community and Schools, and the Victoria Business Education Coalition (VBEC) as a student mentor. I serve on the Board of Directors for the Victoria Bach Festival, Victoria Police Foundation Explorer Program, and for the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity.
6. Pro-Life: All lives deserve the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in America per the Declaration of Independence and the will of God! Abortion in Texas should end now!
7. Pro-Gun: All Texas lawful gun owners deserve to keep and bear arms and their rights for self-defense without infringement per the U.S. and Texas constitutions. Penalties for criminal felons who violate Texas gun laws should be increased and enforced in Texas. I do not support ‘red flag laws!’
8. Pro-Capitalism: I will promote U.S./Texas capitalism, free trade and the free market. I support low taxes, limited government and limited regulations designed to support economic growth. I will never abandon capitalism for socialism!
9. Pro-Public Education Reform: I will promote public school reform. Pre-K all day should end! Tax dollars saved should be used to advance marketable skill education for trade craft professions supporting the Texas economy: ‘WREAP’: Welding, Refinery, Electrician, Agriculture (coastal restoration, farming, ranching) and Plumbing.
10. Redistricting: I believe redistricting should be fair, accurate, and protect Texas values and the Texas economy. Lines should be drawn to protect rural counties and our way of life! Thank you. Please don’t vote for the past. Vote for the future: Vote for Vanessa!
