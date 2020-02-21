As a guest columnist, I want to share my philosophy on leadership and how I would lead the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office if given the privilege to do so. Being a leader is not about being in charge of everything and trying to control every aspect of an organization. It is about working hard to inspire others through your own example so that each individual becomes their best for that organization so it runs more efficiently.
One of my missions is to build an efficient Victoria County Sheriff’s Office by recruiting, supporting and retaining employees at the VCSO. Currently, we are understaffed, and other candidates have addressed staff shortage, blaming misappropriation of funding. I prefer not to speculate, and if given the privilege to be sheriff, I would investigate all possibilities like funding, leadership issues or poor training to determine the accurate cause for short staffing.
My first focus is to provide quality, consistent training to improve operations. I also plan to build a positive work culture within the VCSO to retain well-trained staff who are enthusiastic about performing their job duties and working toward their goals.
As a servant leader, watching employees achieve success is directly tied to the success I would accomplish in my position as sheriff. This will create a more cost-effective office. Turnover is detrimental to morale and affects the organization financially at every level.
My second mission is to create community outreach service units to work together with the community to build a stronger Victoria County.
As leader of the VCSO, it is my desire to tackle our community issues by building more leaders with a servant’s heart so that we can accomplish more as a team to improve our county. I have prioritized a list of areas of concern where our employees are working within smaller groups to improve these areas thereby providing opportunity for more employees to lead and grow in areas they are passionate about serving by empowering them.
As a mother of a 16-year-old, I understand the concerns of school safety, so this would be one of the many areas of focus. We would work on training and community education. School safety is a broad example of issues like active shooter preparation, teen violence/dating, social media, and alcohol and drug awareness.
Another area I want to improve is our jail facilities. We would start with proper training and staffing, ensuring the right people are in place. I would also like to see improvements regarding our jail ministry and collaborating with community members to provide counsel for those who seek it in hopes that we would have less repeat offenders. We would also have service units not only working hard to target criminals who are involved in sex and drug trafficking in our county, but also educating the public on these issues to avoid being a target involved with these violent crimes.
My third mission is to implement fiscally responsible accountability measures of our budget to ensure funds are properly distributed for all of Victoria County. A leader must have integrity by emphasizing good stewardship with the community’s money.
We would work diligently to cut costs in areas where there may be excess spending, and my financial team and I would explore and build revenue-generating opportunities to increase our budget. I would expand on my ideas regarding the budget; however, I do not currently have access to this privileged information.
“The task of leadership is not to put greatness into people, but to elicit it, for the greatness is there already.” This is what I want to elicit at the VCSO and throughout our community. I am committed to this community and plan on serving Victoria County with excellence in the next phase of my career as sheriff.
Exercise your right to vote.
Vote for a stronger Victoria County. Vote Melissa Rendon-Wasicek.
