As the March 3 Primary approaches, the citizens of Victoria County have a major question to answer: Who will lead the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office into the future? The community has a vested interest in the future success of the sheriff’s office, as do I. It is my belief that I am the leader that the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office needs.
I have continuously served in the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years. As a professional law enforcement officer, you could say that I have grown up in the sheriff’s office. I began as a jailer, later attending the police academy (graduating Valedictorian) and then began service as a patrol deputy.
I have been promoted in rank and now command the 3rd platoon of the Patrol Division. In that same time frame, I have served on the SWAT team, worked crime interdiction, pursuing drug and human smugglers on our highways, and worked specialized interdiction efforts in South Texas. I can’t tell you how many days and nights I’ve spent pursuing drug and human smugglers in bail outs off of U.S. 59 in Victoria. In short, I have years of real “boots on the ground” experience within the sheriff’s office. This experience is essential for any person to lead this organization.
During the last few years, the sheriff’s office has suffered from the physical absence of leadership and a decline in morale. The cumulative effect of these factors is that public safety and officer safety has suffered. Public Safety is the primary obligation of the sheriff’s office. I will immediately take steps to remedy this critical issue.
Presently, one-half of the Sheriff’s Office’s licensed personnel have less than two years’ experience. A glaring example of the absence of experienced personnel is the fact that I am the only patrol officer remaining at the sheriff’s office who was on scene at the infamous smuggling event in 2003 involving 17 deaths at the “Chubby’s” market on U.S. 77 in Victoria. I saw those bodies and survivors. Since then, our ranks have been depleted due to a number of factors. Among those factors are inadequate pay, the absence of clear guidelines for promotion/advancement and the attendant failure of senior sheriff’s office leadership to instill in the employee ranks a sense of investment and ownership in their careers.
By “investment and ownership”, I mean that the employees, through proper training and oversight from the Sheriff and senior officers, should have instilled in them the firm belief that they have undertaken a sacred public trust. They should also feel that their commitment to duty and service is recognized by the Sheriff and the public they serve. They should know that the public and the Sheriff have their back.
To address these and other issues, I will expand recruitment of talented women and men who wish to pursue a career of public service in law enforcement. I will develop a merit based system for skill review and promotion. I will develop advanced training programs for those employees who have demonstrated initiative and leadership qualities. I will work with members of our community and our county government leaders to develop a pay scale which rewards employee dedication, experience and skill. I will continue existing governmental/institutional partnerships and seek new relationships which help address both economic and personnel issues which cannot be fully resolved by local government. To enhance each employee’s sense of dedication and investment in our community, I will develop programs to increase interaction between Sheriff’s Office employees and the community. I firmly believe this interaction will also allow members of our community to develop a sense that the community is also invested in the women and men of the sheriff’s office.
What I have said here is a snapshot of my vision for the future of the sheriff’s office and our community. I invite you to join me in this vision.
Vote for Justin Marr.
