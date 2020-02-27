I have been active on the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) S.W.A.T. team for more than 12 years, serving as one of the entry team operators. As a result, I have seen a sub-culture in our community that most people do not know exists, a sub-culture of drugs, drug abuse, drug dealing and drug trafficking. I truly believe that drugs are the root cause of most evil today. A high percentage of the crime in the Victoria region is directly or indirectly tied to drugs. Therefore, the more we do to get the drugs off the streets and make it difficult to buy and sell drugs in the Victoria region, the safer we will all be. As sheriff this will be a priority.
Two other high priority issues are increasing school security to guard against active killers and improving mental health awareness and how we deal with mentally ill people. Additionally, long-term planning is needed for the jail facility, and entire VCSO campus, to provide continued safety for both employees and inmates. With these needs, it will be important for Victoria citizens to elect a sheriff who will be tending to the business of law enforcement. A professional sheriff must work with various groups to make certain that the resources, training, technology, and systems are in place to get the job done.
The silver lining in all this is the men and women of the VCSO. Today, more than ever in my more than 30 years with VCSO, we have an impressive group of sharp and motivated officers who want to keep our community the place we all want to live and thrive. One challenge for the next sheriff will be to keep these folks motivated and growing in their careers as professional law enforcement officers and stay at VCSO to become the leaders of the future.
The goal from a leader’s view will be to make sure these professionals have access to modern law enforcement training, exposure to tactics and strategies that will make their crime fighting successful and safe, while allowing them to increase in responsibility and accountability. I am asking the citizens of Victoria County to allow me to tackle this challenge as your next Sheriff.
Sure, the reality is that budget dollars are a limiting factor; however, I will partner with the community and commissioner’s court to achieve our goal and bring value for every dollar. The Sheriff’s office is currently about 27% to 30% of the county’s budget of $16.4 million. (The entire budget is available on the county web page for your review.)
This budget funds 232 positions with less than 10% or 20 vacancies today. Most of those vacancies are in our detention operations. While the current division allocations seem reasonable, further study is needed to determine where efficiency can be realized. Additionally, the recent COPS grant that was approved for application by commissioner’s court could also add to the enforcement division.
To maximize our local taxpayer dollars the sheriff’s office has been awarded more than $10 million in state and federal grants throughout the last 15 years. Additionally, the hard work of our officers has led to more than $3 million in forfeited drug money during that same time. My experience in business, law enforcement and working with the legislature will help keep these resources coming to the Victoria region.
As you can tell by the numbers, the VCSO is a significant enterprise of law enforcement excellence. The men and women of the VCSO serve our community with distinction, and the value for the taxpayer’s dollars comes from their service, making us all safer and secure in our homes and community.
As your next sheriff, given the opportunity by the voters, I will focus on the business of law enforcement to ensure we are building the next generation crime fighters, keeping Victoria County the place you want to raise your children and grandchildren.
