When life gets too difficult to handle, I like to go see the sea.
The singing of seagulls starts to soften my stress in life. The lapping of ocean waves against the shore seems to soothe my soul.
As I drive onto the beach road at Magnolia Beach, I wave to the ocean and it waves back. Like my best fishing friend, Elaine Wheat, used to say, “Hello Ocean, my ole friend, I’ve come to talk with you again.” Sometimes she would change the words and say, “Hello Ocean my ole friend, I’ve come to fish with you again.”
When life gets too difficult, I think it is fun to just go fishing.
The thrill of what you may catch brings on an excitement and the flow of adrenaline. My hands begin to tremble, as I set up my rod and reel to fish and bait the hook.
On the first cast, my heart is happy in hopes of a good catch.
My favorite scripture is “Cast your cares upon the Lord.”
The crabbing bridge is a great spot for fishing, crabbing, and throwing for bait.
I believe fishing is great for relieving tensions caused by life’s worries.
My favorite fishing spots are at Magnolia and Indianola beaches. There are many good fishing spots up and down the beach. I also like the great fishing piers provided for people to fish.
After fishing, my best fishing friend, “B.F.F.”, Elaine, used to say she liked to “pull up a beach, sit on a shell shelf and look for coral.”
I find it relaxing to look for Texas-eyed coral or rose coral. Searching for sea shells is also fun.
I have found artifacts such as pieces of pottery, glass and more. Some of the artifacts may be from one of the two huge hurricanes that hit Indianola in 1875, which killed 300, and in 1886, which took 74 lives.
Indianola was once a thriving port prior to these hurricanes.
Before the hurricanes hit, there were two more streets out in front of the existing road.
The Indianola Fishing Marina, which was originally Ed Belle’s, is a perfect place to fish, buy your bait and tackle, enjoy the large shady porch overlooking the water, buy groceries and to enjoy a delicious meal overlooking Powderhorn Lake.
I also find it interesting to drive slowly along the beachfront to see what the people are doing and who is catching fish.
Families and friends are enjoying their favorite beach pastimes such as fishing, crabbing, throwing cast nets for bait, swimming, boating, building sandcastles, horseback riding, flying kites, riding in golf carts, throwing Frisbees, beach volleyball, bird watching, photography, walking, relaxing in a lawn chair, getting a tan and more.
The beach offers camping, RVing and picnic tables with barbecue grills. There is no charge for a tent, trailer or an RV to park at many spots on the beautiful beach.
I love the palm trees along the beach. Their green leaves are so pretty and add so much to the beauty to the beach.
I also enjoy fishing at Port Lavaca, Rockport, Port Aransas and Port O’Connor. Each beach is unique in its own way and fun to visit.
Thank you to all of the Calhoun County staff and other city and county staff who work so hard to keep our Texas beaches clean and beautiful for all of us to enjoy.
One can just sit by the sea to see a seagull swoop down for a shrimp and listen to the waves hitting the shore.
Just remember to relax at the beach and “Cast your cares upon the Lord.” I know you will enjoy your trip to see the sea.
