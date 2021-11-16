Change is difficult. Moving, changing jobs and changes in family living arrangements worry us.
Having lived in one home for 25 years, I found it very difficult to “downsize.” When the idea was first broached, the response was just say “no.”
And then, as the better half began to push, the negative response was embellished with lots of reasons not to move. There never would be a home like our home. Our kids grew up there. We celebrated birthdays and lamented the loss of loved ones there. Our neighbors and the neighborhood dog Betty; why would we ever do such a thing.
Finally, when the deed was done, the tears dried, and our children came to grips with it. Alas, so did I.
Transitions are hard because we are human. Some of us tear up at graduations, weddings, movies and yes, sometimes out of empathy for those who have suffered a loss.
In our country, we sometimes have difficulty making a transition from one party to another in the White House, although we’ve been doing that for more than 200 years. Any one of us who’ve been active in politics know exactly what it’s like to fall short and live under a president or party we did not support. But if we look back, we persevered, and haven’t self destructed; at least not yet.
Perhaps we wouldn’t be so afraid of transitions if we would simply look back at our past. The sadness of graduating, and leaving behind teachers and mentors who meant so much to us evolved, inevitably, into more relationships and more opportunities to improve our own lives.
The sadness we feel when we lose a spouse, a sister, a parent, or even a child is real, yet the wisest among us can look back with gratitude while being ready for other transitions.
Our sense of transition or loss will never go away for good, for there will be occasions that we think of those we lost, or homes that are no longer our homes. When we do, fleetingly, we will once again feel the tears. Those moments, over time, become further and further apart, as our lives are filled with other people and other activities, but we never lose that sense of loss.
So now, a year later, I am finding nooks and nice features of a smaller home, and finding that the new neighbors are as nice as our old neighbors. My thought was that I shouldn’t give in to sadness about losing a home any more than I should be angry when an election doesn’t go the way I want it go. A school bond issue doesn’t turn out as well as we’d hoped, but we will keep on trying, because that’s who we are.
We can all can come to grips that we are human, but that we are also a resilient people who cares for those around us.
Long ago, my dear mother was an admirer of Dag Hammarskjold, Nobel Peace prize winner from Sweden, whose life was taken in a plane crash as he was peace making in Africa.
After his death, my mother showed me something he said that resonates now. “For all that has been, thanks. For all that will be, yes.” Despite our tendency to dwell on transitions that trouble us, each of us can harken back to the good times in our lives. If we do, we can seize the future with appreciation for what has been, while saying “yes” to new frontiers in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.