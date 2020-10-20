Transparency, efficiency, access. These are the principles that will guide my administration and the candidacy for Victoria County Precinct 1 commissioner.
My outlook is simple. To be proactive in bringing transparency and access back to the people of Precinct 1. The constituents of Precinct 1 deserve a commissioner with an open-door policy and an efficient user-friendly website to serve as a one stop, one phone number, one e-mail address for you to find a solution to any need you might have for Victoria County. Whether it is street or stop sign to be replaced, roads, sinkholes repaired questions, or comments about Precinct 1 services. My constituents will never have to question how to reach me in order to share their ideas and suggestions.
The website would also offer updates on current and projected capital improvement projects such as road expansion plans, traffic signals, and intersection improvements. A cornerstone of my administration would be to increase efficiency and eliminate needless spending to save taxpayer’s money. Residents would be continuously informed of all progress in order to be readily prepared to navigate the area, along with knowing where their tax dollars are being spent.
A life-long resident of Victoria, I have continuously looked for ways to invest back into my community and make an impact. I have coached several youth sports for years, and I currently serve on the board of the Victoria Federal Credit Union, Center for Peace Victoria, board president of the STARS Clinic. In addition, I have previously served as vice-president of the Boys & Girls Club of Victoria. As a product of this community, I am passionate and driven to give the residents of Precinct 1 the commissioner they deserve.
My 22-year career as a sheriff’s deputy with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has provided me the privilege to work directly with a wide-range of the county’s residents.
In addition to being an instructor with the D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T. programs in our local schools, I have also worked in the courts unit and hold numerous peace officer certifications.
I plan to establish policies for the senior residents of Precinct 1 to enhance their well-being, good health, and basic quality of life. The policy would not only offer a wide variety of hobbies and games to give seniors the chance to keep busy, but would also be a place for senior residents to inquire about local community services as necessary.
To better prepare our precinct’s youth for the ever-changing workforce, I would create a Leadership Academy that would place high school seniors and college students in internship positions in their chosen major. This program would allow students the opportunity to get real hands-on experience in today’s working arena and gain valuable knowledge while they still have the opportunity to decide on a career path.
Social justice is important to me, the offender reentry model will help reduce the recidivism through learning, building resources, accountability, and collaboration. Research shows that offenders who reach the three year mark without reoffending are no more likely to break the law than people who have never been in prison. This is a comprehensive solution that can support returning citizens for three years.
We have to remember Victoria is not a small town any more; Victoria County has a large population. We can look to other cities to see how they have resolved some of the same issues that we face.
I look forward to hearing the viewpoints of the residents of Precinct 1 and earning your support to move the conversation forward into action. It would be my honor to serve as your Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 1.
Commitment to Excellence: 2005 Victoria County Employee of the Year, 2012 America Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, 2016 Texas School Based Law Enforcement Beyond the Badge.
