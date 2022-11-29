Three times a year, the Friends of the Library Book Sale is a highlight. For reasons personal and professional, I go first to the Religion section – which at recent sales has been unusually large. Why? Several of our conservative local churches liquidated their libraries and donated their books.
Having browsed many church libraries, I find a pattern. The postwar 50s and 60s are represented with earnest books of religious education and Bible commentary curated by pastoral staff. Then with the coming of the Religious Right, the 70s through 90s bring an outpouring of mass-market books by popular evangelical authors and media personalities.
After 2000, donations to the church library fall off. Laity search the internet rather than check out books. Staff no longer regard curating the church library as a pastoral responsibility. Better to convert the space into a greeting center and coffee bar.
Yet as church libraries die for lack of interest, there is a certain irony now that conservative Christians have become so greatly concerned about the books at their public library.
Don’t get me wrong. The right to direct my children’s educational, moral and religious development in accord with my beliefs was paramount to me. But I also learned that saying “no” isn’t enough. You must also offer a “yes” and then model the values you preach.
As a young dad, I worried about what was on television. But I was also responsible to turn off the TV and engage my kids in alternate activities – playing catch, going on walks, taking daytrips, singing, playing music, getting involved in our church and community, eating family dinners, having conversations, reading books.
The point for my conservative Christian friends is this: By all means, express your concerns. Lobby for library policies that strike a reasonable balance between the rights of parents and the rights of patrons. But beyond declaring what library books you’re against, what books are you for?
Your first reply, of course, is to offer young people a Bible. I agree. The scriptures are an inspired record of people whose struggles toward godly wisdom challenge us to do the same. But too often the Bible is presented as only a rulebook whose purpose is to remove ambiguity. This uncritical approach opens believers to charismatic leaders and conspiracy theorists who promise absolute certainty. And it leaves young seekers unsatisfied.
Young people today are asking deep questions. As an educator, I challenge them to think deeply about the world. My subject area, communication, deals with fundamental human problems of identity and relationships, culture and ethics. So, how do I get students to thoughtfully engage these questions?
In my classroom, students are expected to study and come prepared. We explore different views, fairly and with open minds. We honestly follow the evidence where it leads. I ask open-ended questions to elicit critical reflection. In discussion, students are challenged to make reasoned statements supported by credible sources that they cite.
Now think of the teen Sunday school in your church. Are different views fairly explained? Do teachers ask questions to prompt critical thought or to elicit expected answers? Are claims substantiated or are they asserted on authority? Does discussion thoughtfully explore the evidence or do comments mostly repeat religious lingo? Is the Bible studied as a challenge to wisdom or is it taught as a rulebook?
You ask the public library to censor the intellectual outputs of others. But do you offer comparable alternatives of your own, books that deeply and thoughtfully address the questions youth are asking and are hungry to explore? Religion and theology plumb ultimate questions. So, serious faith and serious intellectual explorations can be compatible.
Stand up then for your parental rights. But concede those same rights to other parents who have different values than yours. And rather than simply saying no to books you don’t like, commit yourselves to the work of producing thoughtful and serious alternatives.