Each election season, communication researchers brush up on persuasion theory. Their question: How do politicians persuade voters?
Some theories of persuasion focus on the artful rhetoric of the speaker. Other theories consider the psychology of the audience. Among the latter is Cognitive Dissonance Theory.
CDT observes that people are naturally averse to simultaneously holding conflicting opinions. We’re mentally driven to resolve our cognitive dissonances, especially if the stakes are high and the decision irreversible.
The classic example is smoking. A smoker may hold two conflicting opinions: Smoking is pleasurable but may cause cancer. To resolve this cognitive dissonance, the smoker must either change his opinion about smoking (“It’s not worth the cancer risk”) or about the health implications (“It’s a long way off, if at all”).
CDT suggests how a speaker might persuade a conflicted audience. If the speaker can sufficiently strengthen the side she advocates, listeners may resolve their cognitive dissonance in her favor. In the same way, anti-smoking campaigns attempt to strengthen smokers’ opinions that the habit isn’t worth the cancer risk.
How might CDT apply to politics? Republicans, conservatives and white evangelicals were confronted in 2016 with a cognitive dissonance. GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump didn’t hew to historic Republican and conservative policies, and evangelicals hesitated over his moral flaws. Yet all of them simultaneously disdained Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as an arch liberal and feminist who threatened “family values.”
In my evangelical faith community, Christian Right leaders used their mass media – radio, television and print – to preach a unified message: Trump was a lesser evil than Hillary. He was at least open to conservative policy ideas and judicial appointments. And in our two-party system, either Trump or Clinton must win. So, staying home on Election Day was effectively a vote for Clinton.
Christian Right leaders saw the cognitive dissonance of white evangelicals. To persuade the faithful to vote for Trump, they sought to strengthen the opinion that the Republican nominee was at least preferable to Clinton – and it worked. Eighty-one percent of evangelicals resolved their dissonance by casting ballots for Donald Trump. The top reason they gave in post-election surveys was to vote “against” Hillary rather than vote “for” Trump.
CDT also predicts that once a cognitive dissonance is resolved – and if that dissonance was regarded by the person as involving a major question with irreversible consequences – then the resolution becomes strong and enduring. This explains why Republicans, conservatives and white evangelicals remain firmly behind Trump. In 2016 they crossed their Rubicon. Who you think should lead our country is a major question and a vote once cast cannot be undone.
Now we come to a larger problem – illustrated by the cognitive dissonance that I’ve felt about this month’s state and local elections.
One party is pushing a Big Lie that is undermining our democratic institutions. The other party espouses policies with which I have honest disagreements and is moving left. As our two parties become increasingly polarized, voters like me who seek more centrist options have no place to go. Yet I also feel a strong civic duty to vote.
To resolve my dissonance, I must either change my opinion about the Republican Party, or about the Democratic Party, or about the civic duty to vote. What I ultimately do in the voting booth is my own business. Yet like millions of Americans, my cognitive dissonance remains unresolved.
The past century offers many warnings about what can happen when politics become polarized and the center no longer holds. The fascists won in 1920s Italy and 1930s Germany. McCarthyism was ultimately beaten back in 1950s America but at great cost to many lives. And on January 6, 2021, our United States Capitol was invaded.
To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, a house cognitively divided against itself cannot stand, nor can a government endure permanently half right and half left. For our democracy to survive, the center must hold.
