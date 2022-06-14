Dear Brothers and Sisters,
Three years ago, the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express revealed that, since 1998, nearly 400 Southern Baptist pastors and church leaders had sexually abused more than 700 victims. Last year the Southern Baptist Convention commissioned an independent investigation and last month released its report.
The investigation discovered that to avoid “potential liability,” denominational leaders silenced survivors and stonewalled action against abusers. Meanwhile, many abusers left one church only to be hired by another.
We can all agree that the fault for sexual abuse lies entirely with abusers. Nothing here mitigates the responsibility abusers bear for their crimes or the responsibility of those who covered them up.
Nevertheless, as Southern Baptists we can ask: Does our church culture unintentionally communicate that women are defined by sex rather than as individuals and have less worth, status and power than men?
Most Southern Baptists believe in complementarianism, the doctrine that men and women are of equal spiritual worth before God but created for different but complementary roles. Yet church doctrine and church culture aren’t the same. Years of research observations identify myriad ways that communication in our churches crosses from religious conviction into cultural sexism.
For example, while men are addressed as “men,” women are addressed not as “women” but as “ladies.” Outsiders today, maybe visitors to your church, see this as patronizing.
The Men’s Fellowship is held at night and Men’s Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, while the Ladies Bible Study is held on a weekday morning when women employed outside the home can’t attend. Men’s curricula focus on leadership and victory and are printed in earth tones with bold lettering. Women’s curricula focus on relationships and the home and are printed in light pastels with cursive lettering.
Even if complementarianism ordains male leadership, Sunday morning services still communicate cultural sexism. The songleader is male although the choir is mostly female. When a potluck is announced, ladies are asked to prepare the food. When volunteers are solicited, ladies are invited to join the Social Committee and sign up as nursery workers.
When pastors crack a joke, they often resort to gender stereotypes: men are stoic, women are emotional; men like sports, women like shopping; men are sloppy, women care about appearances; men like to eat, women do the cooking. And sermons portray ideal Christian virtues in masculine terms of spiritual warfare, victory, winning and conquest.
These messages communicate that “ladies” aren’t expected to be strong or intellectually curious. By implication, they should be seen not for their individual traits but for their sex, their life interests centered on socializing, domesticity and appearance. This implies women are secondary since ideal Christian virtues are associated with masculine traits.
Again, I don’t question your faith in complementarianism. But would that doctrine be violated if you address women as “women”? Schedule women’s activities on the same basis as men’s? Give women’s study groups an intellectually challenging book to read?
Or encourage your men and boys in singing and artistic expression? Admit that some men cook? Open the Social Committee to men? Invite couples to serve together as nursery workers? Stop making jokes based on gender stereotypes? Avoid saying “man” when a scripture refers to both men and women? Put as much emphasis on nurturing and caring as on spiritual warfare?
Wouldn’t such changes reinforce that men and women are of equal spiritual worth? Besides, didn’t Jesus treat women as valued disciples rather than according to the cultural conventions of his day?
The Guadalupe Baptist Association, headquartered in Victoria, represents 55 area churches. Pastors, I urge you to frankly discuss the recent revelations about sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention with your congregations. And by distinguishing between what is conviction and what is culture, you can reduce imbalances of status and power based on gender, making your church safer for women and enhancing your witness to the community.
Your Brother,
Mark Ward
