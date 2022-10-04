Multiple investigations are converging on the real possibility that Donald Trump will be criminally indicted. Our nation thus faces the prospect of a former president put on trial by the administration of his successor and political foe.
In weighing the ramifications, I think back 50 years. I was entering high school in 1972 when the news broke: operatives from President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign were caught burgling the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, D.C.
Dinnertime at my home became divided. “Nixon is our president and we should believe him.” “No, Nixon is lying to us.” And Vietnam? “Communism must be stopped.” “No, our son shouldn’t be drafted to die in a foreign war.”
The divide I witnessed was extreme. Yet it would be exceeded by an order of magnitude with the national spectacle of Donald Trump on trial. How did we come to this? How is 2022 different than 1972? What does this suggest about our course of action now?
History records that Congress investigated Nixon’s crimes. Then, in the face of bipartisan support for his impeachment, Nixon resigned on the advice of party leaders.
Fifty years ago, legislators depended on their party organizations to get elected. Party leaders in Congress could therefore command junior members’ votes on key legislation. When Republican leaders saw that Nixon was guilty and a drag on the party, the GOP caucus fell in line. Rather than prolonging impeachment proceedings and bringing the Republican Party further down with him, Nixon resigned in 1974.
People then read local papers for local news. For national news, they watched the nightly newscasts of the three national television networks. With the advent of communication satellites, Americans for the first time saw footage of world events in their living rooms – from the civil rights movement to Watergate to the Vietnam War. Journalists, who once kept cozy relationships with American presidents, now emphasized objective reporting as people demanded their right to know the truth. Network news anchors were the most trusted men in America.
Given the limited number of news outlets, Democratic and Republican messaging came from their respective party organizations. Getting elected to Congress from, say, Victoria meant hewing the party line. In return, the party machinery would raise your campaign funds and turn out your vote.
Today the proliferation of media channels means that politicians can get their own messaging directly out to their core voters. They create their own political organizations built around their own personal brands. No longer dependent on party, they are free in Congress to follow the popular political winds and boost their reelection chances. So politicians tailor their messaging for the media channels seen by their voter base – until we now live in a world of “media silos” where people hear only those voices that reinforce what they already believe.
As compared to 50 years ago, this helps explain why “Trumpgate” will not end like Watergate. Donald Trump will not “resign” for the good of the Republican Party. His power rests on a personal brand built through a media echo chamber that stokes cultural resentments to turnout voters. Nor will GOP leaders and lawmakers, with their fingers to the political winds, ask Trump to stand down.
So, I’m afraid – very afraid. The trial of Donald Trump for crimes against the United States would, in our supercharged and highly divided media universe, make Watergate look like a Sunday picnic. What then should we do? After all, Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon to spare the country the ordeal of a trial.
Yet Donald Trump has shown that he does what’s best for Donald Trump. He will draw out our national divisions, magnifying them because that is his path to power. If the facts support a charge of criminality – as they seem to do – then the only way to prevent the rule of men is to uphold the rule of law.