On many of our most pressing issues, Americans can’t even agree on basic facts. Misinformation, disinformation, hoaxes and conspiracy theories abound.
“Knowing” comes to mind, oddly enough, as I recall Oct. 30, 2019. Three years ago this week, the Washington Nationals won the World Series. Astros fans may have blocked out the memory. But for me, that moment capped a lifetime of rooting for my hometown team.
What’s the connection to “knowing”? Observers then commented how the Astros were leaders in analytics, using statistics to build a winning roster. By contrast, the Nationals relied on the eye test of scouting players and the intangibles of team chemistry. For our present purposes, these two philosophies illustrate two approaches to how you “know” what you know.
Analytics involves quantitative research. You observe things that can be objectively measured or quantified. Then you crunch the numbers and determine whether the probability of a given outcome is statistically significant. So, Astros manager Dusty Baker might, say, insert a relief pitcher who statistically matches up well against lefthanded batters.
Quantitative research also allows experts to know, for example, that vaccines reduce the incidence of flu or that certain sociological factors increase the probability of substance abuse or school dropouts or early sexual activity.
On the other hand, the eye test is qualitative research. Experts observe qualities that can’t be measured and then interpret what factors produced the result. Thus, the Nationals built their 2019 roster based on years of observing the player qualities that could produce a winning team culture.
Similarly, social scientists use focus groups, interviews and real-time observations to record and interpret subjects’ responses and behaviors. With my own research, this is how I know certain communications have unspoken meanings and assumptions that members of a group or culture take for granted.
Quantitative and qualitative ways of knowing can help us better understand some of the burning issues that are debated in America today.
For example, quantitative research can identify the percentages of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal under all circumstances, or available with some restrictions or always illegal. Research can also identify statistically significant factors that increase the probability of unwanted pregnancies. Qualitative research, on the other hand, reveals that abortion has different symbolic meanings for different people. As such, opposing groups have developed their own languages patterned around mutually incompatible assumptions.
On another pressing issue, quantitative research confirms that voter fraud was not widespread in the 2020 presidential election. But polling also quantifies the sizable percentages of Americans who believe otherwise or who agree that violence against the government can be justified. For its part, qualitative research can uncover why some groups become radicalized.
What to do about abortion, elections and many other polarizing issues that are tearing America apart? First, we can all try to agree on at least basic sets of facts. Second, we should acknowledge that people with whom we disagree are sincere in their beliefs, so that hypercharged rhetoric won’t change minds but only inflame us further. Third, we must recognize that living peacefully together in a plural society means at least a willingness to discuss some give and take.
Finally, we can all look in the mirror and ask ourselves, “How do I ‘know’ what I know?” Granted, establishable facts and sound reasoning may at times only take you so far, after which a moral calculus is needed. But neither should you skip the facts and the reasoning and just go straight to judgment.
Consider once more the game of baseball. Imagine if the Astros or any franchise ignored analytics and scouting and simply dumped its stars or dished out mega contracts based on uninformed (or misinformed) judgments. Fans would be in an uproar and the team destined to fail.
But American democracy isn’t a game. It’s an experiment in whether a people can govern themselves.