Communication, so says the leading theory, involves the mind of the speaker stimulating a message in the mind of the hearer. But the rub is that our minds are all different. Your mind is shaped by your nurture, the sum of your education and experience. But your mind is also shaped by your nature, the way your brain is hard-wired to process your senses.
This raises the concept of neurodiversity. Simply put, some individuals are hard-wired to process sensory inputs differently than neurotypical people. Those on the autism spectrum, for example, may be sensitive to certain textures, smells or lights. Loud noises may overload their senses causing cognitive distress, even physical pain.
Here’s a local example of neurodiversity. In 2019, the Victoria Independent School District obtained a state grant to install “discover caves” at school playgrounds. When the noises of recess become overwhelming, explained the grant coordinator, the caves can “help children with sensory needs be comfortable at a playground.” They can have a quiet place to sit or chat with a friend.
A physical therapist for VISD noted, “Sometimes students with autism have a difficult time regulating all the senses that are put on them at one time.” And a Victoria Advocate editorial titled “Recess Is for Everyone” agreed, “For many children on the spectrum, the sights, sounds and textures of a traditional playground can prove overwhelming. And staying in from recess isolates them from their peers.”
Yet for the one in 59 children who are on the autism spectrum, scenarios common around Victoria are less accommodating. Imagine taking your autistic child into our community and:
- Picnickers at Riverside Park turn up the car stereo full blast.
- The loudspeaker at the community pool is booming loud music.
- The big-box store is demonstrating a sound system at full volume next to the checkout line.
- The megachurch praise band is playing at rock-concert decibels.
- The TV in the doctor’s waiting room has a talk show turned up loud.
- A restaurant customer at the next table pulls out a cellphone and, without realizing, talks loudly to be heard above the din.
These public spaces are already filled with ambient noise. When loud music or talking is layered on top, the senses of an autistic child—or adult—may be overwhelmed. An estimated 2.21% of U.S. adults, more than 5.4 million people, are on the autism spectrum, including 3.26% of adult men. Those numbers are equivalent to the percentage who identify as Native American (2.09%), Jewish (2.4%) or LGB (3.5%). We wouldn’t be hurtful to those groups on purpose.
So, when someone approaches you in a public space and asks you to turn down your music or talk more softly, here are some things to remember: public spaces are shared by all and require give and take. If nobody else has complained, realize that most people shy away from strangers. And before assuming the other person is overly sensitive, consider: How a neurodiverse child or adult processes sensory inputs and reacts to overload is hard-wired, not a choice or illness.
Instead, cheerfully reduce your volume—without asking why. Many neurodiverse people prefer to keep their privacy and not self-disclose. But if the asker discloses, then take what you learned, become an ally and spread awareness about neurodiversity.
The best rule is not to bring loud noise and loud talking into public spaces in the first place. And now that you know about neurodiversity, ask yourself, “Am I willing to tell an autistic child, ‘You can’t play at the park or swim at the pool like other children?’ Is being ‘loud and proud’ OK if I’m causing a child to melt down or an adult to feel pain?”
When that mother or father, grandmother or grandfather, approaches you, that person may be speaking for a neurodiverse child who can’t speak for herself. That person may himself be neurodiverse. That person may be me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.