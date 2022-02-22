In a 2010 survey, 16% of adults stated that citizens may be justified in taking violent action against the government. Today that number has doubled. Now 34% of adults – one in three Americans, including 40% of Republicans – believe such violence may be justified.
So finds a poll conducted in December 2021 by The Washington Post and University of Maryland. And while the 62% who say political violence is never justified are a clear majority, their number is a sharp decline from the 90% who rejected political violence in a 1995 poll.
History records the consequences when a people accept violence as a solution to their political problems. In ancient Rome, when a popularly elected tribune attempted in 133 BCE to push a program of land reform, members of the Senate had him assassinated. For the first time, Roman politicians turned to violence. A century of civil wars and revolts followed until the Roman Republic was lost, replaced by dictatorship.
Fast forward to 1933. The Great Depression radicalized politics in Germany. With the legislature deadlocked, the president ruled by emergency decree. Polarized voters were pulled either to the Communists on the left or Nazis on the right. Street violence raged between the two parties’ paramilitary wings. Seeing Nazi stormtroops as their only bulwark against the Red Front, the industrialists bankrolled Hitler.
In both cases, the people lost faith in democratic institutions. The Post-UMD poll cited above found that the number of Americans who today are “very” or “somewhat” proud of their democracy stands at only 54% – an alarming erosion compared to the 90% response in a 2002 poll, or the 74% in 2014 and 63% in 2017.
This is where Donald Trump’s Big Lie is the most dangerous, accelerating a loss of faith in democracy. The result may be seen in “The Global State of Democracy Report 2021” issued in November by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
For the first time since 1975, when the group began its annual ratings, the United States “fell victim to authoritarian tendencies itself, and was knocked down a significant number of steps on the democratic scale.” The institute reported:
“A historic turning point came in 2020-2021 when former President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election results in the United States. Baseless allegations of electoral fraud and related disinformation undermined fundamental trust in the electoral process, which culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building in January 2021.”
Before America plunges over the brink, is there a solution short of violence?
Managing conflict is about communication. The dynamics of bargaining and negotiation have been intensively studied but the bedrock principle is simple: Win-win negotiations are based on interests, not positions. Staking out hard positions turns a negotiation into a battlefield. But discussing each side’s respective interests allows room for creative solutions.
For example, the school board in my hometown decided to rename our Washington-Lee High School. They believed that honoring a Confederate general and enslaver no longer aligned with community values. But alumni venerated school traditions. The new name of Washington-Liberty creatively acknowledged the interests of both sides. The renaming honored the value of liberty, on which all could agree, while keeping the “W-L” tradition alive.
The American system of government is based on a separation of powers with checks and balances. The British parliamentary system, by contrast, has no separation of powers. The majority party controls the legislative and executive branches and enacts its policies at will. The American system, however, is designed for deliberation and compromise. This can be frustrating, but works well when parties negotiate in good faith.
Our two-party system embodies two great philosophies. One side advocates active government, the other limited government. Both represent legitimate interests that can be negotiated to solve problems for the common good. But we must disavow the demoguery, disinformation and demonization that draws us down the road of violence.
