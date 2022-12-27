From gasoline to groceries, shoes to shampoo, we all have brand preferences. How marketing communication influences the brands we choose is a subject of much research.
Branding came to mind this Christmas, when I read a new study from the Pew Research Center. If trends continue, fewer than half of Americans will identify as Christians within 50 years. Simply put, more young adults who left the church are staying away than returning.
Why has the Christian “brand” become so devalued among adults under age 30? As one factor, Pew cites research that indicates religious disaffiliation has accelerated since the 1990s “due in part to a reaction or ‘backlash’ following an increase in the visibility of the ‘religious right’ and its conservative positions on polarizing issues.”
Pew continues, “Some research indicates that Americans tend to develop firm, enduring political identities earlier than religious ones, and their political views may influence their religious beliefs more than the other way around.” If young adults’ political identities are formed by repulsion to the culture wars, then their religious identities will follow.
Many conservative Christians will reply that claiming Jesus is the only way to heaven is unavoidably divisive. But young adults’ dissatisfaction with the Christian “brand” isn’t rooted in doctrine but in politics. To them, the “brand” has morphed from a religious identity into a partisan political identity.
When I became a Christian in the mid '70s, Jesus was seen by many young adults as a countercultural figure whose love-thy-neighbor ethic was the antidote to Establishment values. In the '80s, however, the evangelical left and evangelical right battled for the soul of the movement.
Riding conservative reaction against changing social mores, the right won. Yet the movement still offered a vision grounded in a core set of values. In 1998-1999, when a sex scandal prompted the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, evangelicals proclaimed that “character matters” in public servants.
Since then, white evangelicals have grown desperate at losing the culture wars. So they latched onto a strongman who promised to “Make America Great Again.” In their resentment of cultural elites and fear of accelerating social change, they stopped saying that “character matters.” Instead, they associated their brand with a leader whose open immorality flies in the face of the Christian values they otherwise proclaim.
In 2011, when the Public Religion Research Institute asked if an elected official who commits an immoral act “can still behave ethically and fulfill their duties in their public and professional life,” 70% of white evangelicals surveyed disagreed. Today, the numbers are reversed. Nearly 70% now say that personal immorality isn’t a disqualification.
This generational process has transformed the white evangelical community into a reactionary movement whose main purpose is opposing any changes to the old order. Consider a recent PRRI survey. The group asked 5,300 Americans 11 questions to elicit “attitudes about white supremacy and racial inequality, the impact of discrimination on African American economic mobility, the treatment of African Americans in the criminal justice system, general perceptions of race and whether racism is still a significant problem today.”
White evangelical Protestants ranked the highest for structural racism of any religious group and 40% higher than the median for all Americans. On the telling question of Confederate memorials, the 84% of white evangelical Protestants who want them left in place significantly exceeded any other religious group.
In 2021, the market research firm Haven interviewed 3,500 individuals who were not “engaged Christians.” More than two-thirds agreed with the statement: “Followers of Jesus say one thing, but do not follow those things in practice.”
It isn’t my place in these columns to advocate for any religion. But civil discourse and peaceful coexistence in our plural society are in the interests of all. So this Christmas season, if my conservative Christian friends can make “peace on earth, goodwill to men” a trademark of their brand, that could benefit both themselves and everyone.