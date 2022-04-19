Communicating with “others” causes us anxiety. We’re uncertain how they might respond. So, we use stereotypes to categorize groups, simplify their assumed traits and reduce our uncertainty by “predicting” their behaviors.
As a white male, I’m not subjected to stereotypes that victimize other groups. But I would speak to one stereotype heard in right-wing media: that all professors are out to indoctrinate their students against traditional values and religious faith.
I don’t deny that being a professor puts me in a privileged elite. Nor do I deny that elites have been justifiably resented throughout history. Resentment today is growing as the rich get richer, the middle class shrinks and millions feel left behind. Like many of my students, I too went back to school in midlife after a corporate downsizing.
People power is a vital check on powerful elites and has given us, among other things, fair labor standards and a social safety net. Yet in recent years, populism has often merged with anti-intellectualism.
Thus, the stereotypes: Universities are subversive. Expertise is dismissed. Professors are, in the recent words of our Texas lieutenant governor, “looney Marxists.” Facts become what each person decides. Trustworthy information reinforces what you already believe. Opposing viewpoints aren’t just wrong, they’re evil. With no agreement on even basic facts, civil dialogue is impossible.
When it comes to professors, the stereotype isn’t the reality. We earn our degrees knowing that a job typically means relocating away from extended families to another part of the country and, except at the top universities, pay averages less than the private sector.
Yet we’ve come to Victoria. Why? First, we’re teachers. Like our K-12 colleagues, our mission isn’t indoctrination but investing in the lives of our students and communities.
Many UHV students are the first generation in their families to attend college. All dream of better lives. As faculty, we know what the research shows: A college degree is the surest path to the middle class. Graduates earn significantly more over their careers. They’re more likely to volunteer, to vote, to live longer – and less likely to be depressed or live in poverty.
Second, we’re scholars. That means we’re committed to staying on top of and making contributions to our fields. Only then can we offer students the best education possible.
That’s what academic freedom is about – to critically evaluate evidence, follow where it leads and share our research so that others can build on it and increase knowledge to the benefit of all. In so doing, we commit to practicing and modeling the same critical thinking skills that Texas requires us to cultivate in our students.
Students deserve no less than our best appraisals of current research in our fields. They deserve to know that we haven’t been pressured by politicians or corporations or other interest groups to reach the “right” conclusions.
That’s where tenure comes in. The popular stereotype sees tenure as a cushy job security so that professors can kick back, read books and show up for occasional lectures. Yet here again, the stereotype is far from the reality.
Academia has a rank system like the military. Tenure isn’t a reward for longevity. Qualifications are rigorous for excellence in teaching, research and service to the university, the community – to which UHV faculty contribute through myriad volunteer activities – and our disciplines. It’s “up or out,” and failure to qualify means termination.
This process serves two purposes. First, tenure secures professors’ academic freedom to conduct research and teach according to where the evidence honestly leads.
Second, tenured faculty can advocate for resources needed to boost teaching effectiveness. Like all organizations, colleges and universities have competing budget priorities. Tenure means that the people who are expert teachers have a strong voice in allocating resources to improve student learning.
Professors aren’t stereotypes. We’re real people. Like you, we’ve made the Crossroads our home and count it a privilege to serve our neighbors.
