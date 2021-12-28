Growing up, I had a front-row seat to history. Our home near Arlington Cemetery was just a few minutes’ drive from Capitol Hill and the National Mall. Early memories include glimpsing the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of his dream and standing on Memorial Bridge that year to watch the funeral procession of John Kennedy. When King was assassinated in 1968, I saw National Guard troops patrolling our streets. Causes from anti-war to anti-abortion regularly brought massive protest demonstrations to our city.
As a teenager, I worked summers as a page and postal carrier for the United States Congress. That first day on the job, the reverential awe of ascending the Capitol steps, walking through Statuary Hall, reporting to the House chamber, are fixed in my memory. Soon I knew the labyrthine corridors and underground passages of the Capitol like the back of my hand.
Those summers coincided with the Watergate hearings and 1974 resignation of President Richard Nixon. The constitutional crisis divided my own family, with nightly debates at our dinner table. But in the end, the constitution worked, democracy was preserved.
So imagine my horror when on Jan. 6, 2021, I watched news of an insurrectionary mob storming the Capitol, desecrating the hallowed halls I remembered so well in their attempt to subvert our democracy. This was a worse constitutional crisis than Watergate. Then, our president hid his misdeeds. Now, our president openly and brazenly incited a coup to stay in power.
Like millions of Americans, I’ve spent the last year pondering: How could it happen? The reasons are many and still under investigation. But the dynamics of public opinion formation suggest some answers.
First, what is a public? The Television Age of the 1950s through 1980s was historically unique. One could speak of a single American public with a shared public culture. Everyone watched the same three TV networks. Evening news anchor Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Even in Washington, D.C., we could only get six channels – three network stations, two independents and one public TV outlet.
Now with cable, satellite and streaming, America is fragmented into multiple publics. Each has its own echo chamber. Each can get its own news and entertainment without ever encountering other voices. Where pollsters once gauged American public opinion, now each separate American public has its own opinion.
And how does public opinion form – or rather, how does opinion form within each separate public? A widely accepted theory is the Spiral of Silence. Its originator, German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann, came of age during the Third Reich. She saw the social impact of Nazi propaganda minister Josef Goebbels’ anti-semitic Big Lie. In the 1970s, she proposed her spiral model in which minority voices are gradually squeezed out as they increasingly fear social isolation.
Such a spiral of silence now sustains Donald Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Republicans, conservatives and evangelicals fall into line lest they become isolated within the separate public that constitutes the Trump echo chamber.
To be fair, the political left has its own orthodoxies enforced by its own spirals of silence. But it was Trump supporters, egged on by their demagogic hero’s self-serving Big Lie, who on Jan. 6 stormed the seat of our government, attempting to halt the constitutional transfer of power and overturn by armed coup a democratic election.
How could avowed “patriots” be so blatantly un-American? The vicious spiral had reached its inexorable climax, vastly magnifying the Big Lie even as it silenced dissent.
Robert Paxton, a leading historian of fascism, notes that fascist regimes gained power in divided nations when conservative elites sought to harness the populism of fascist movements. But in sowing the wind, they reaped the whirlwind. It happened in Germany, a cultured and industrialized nation. Could it happen here? Jan. 6 is a lesson – and a warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.