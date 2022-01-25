At 10 years of age, my granddaughter is old enough to ask questions. Her parents shield her from violent images in the news. Yet major events, from George Floyd to the Capitol insurrection, are inescapable and have prompted difficult parent-child conversations about racism and violence in America.
Last month in this space, my column titled “The Warning of January 6” decried the Capitol riot and the Big Lie that incited the violence and continues to threaten our democracy. When my daughter read the column to my granddaughter, her reaction was “Is Grandpa safe?” Her 10-year-old mind flashed to televised images of the Capitol violence. Would the mob now come after Grandpa?
We grownups must urgently ask ourselves: Has it come to this? What are we doing to our children as they see our anger and divisiveness? What future has our democracy when our children associate politics with violence and voicing opinions with risking life and limb?
Our peril can be understood, in part, by the concept of “media effects.” Research began in the 1930s with the dawn of radio. By the 1970s, the pervasive impacts of television prompted intensive study. Several theories are now well established for explaining the media effects that we observe today, including the rise of media echo chambers.
To illustrate, consider the week that my wife and I spent at a Motel 6 in Killeen as we sheltered from Hurricane Harvey. Hour by hour, we watched the Weather Channel. Constant images and descriptions of devastation and destruction ratcheted up our anxiety until, for sanity’s sake, we turned off the TV and decided not to watch.
Within the week, the storm passed and it was safe to go home. By contrast, we can’t turn off the constant images of political and racial anger, division and violence. We have let these become too deeply woven into the everyday fabric of our society – to the point that our children observe the adult world and conclude that divisiveness is the norm.
The “cultivation theory” of media effects explains that consumption of media violence cultivates an expectation that the world is a dangerous place. Over time, “resonance” occurs as experiences in the real world are fitted into the frames supplied by the media world. Then, as our verbal and physical violence generates increased media portrayals, we’re increasingly primed to think about, look for and pay attention to these media images.
Our divisiveness is further magnified by “selective exposure.” With an overload of media choices, we cut through the clutter by selectively consuming media that we trust will gratify our needs by reinforcing what we already like and believe.
Thus, conservatives consume Fox News, liberals consume CNN and MSNBC, and both consume daily news feeds from their favored right- or left-leaning digital and social media. These echo chambers then cultivate in each side the expectation that the world is a dangerous and divisive place – until conservatives and liberals alike frame the real world in terms of their opposing media worlds.
And what of our children? Despite her parents’ best efforts to shield her from age-inappropriate images, my granddaughter couldn’t avoid every replay of the Capitol riot. Nor could she avoid the association of those violent images with Donald Trump and the pervasive vitriol that consumes our political life. These images and words cultivated in her mind an expectation that voicing your opinion is dangerous. And that supplied the frame into which she fitted my newspaper column by asking, “Is Grandpa safe?”
Yet the innocence of her reaction offers a hopeful lesson. In hearing my column on the Capitol riot, my granddaughter’s first response was not about the politics. Her first response was concern for a person she loves.
If only us grownups could do the same and, in love, put people above polemics. We must walk back from the brink before it’s too late – if not for ourselves, then for our children.
