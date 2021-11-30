Between October and January, more than two dozen holidays are celebrated by the world’s major religions. Jews celebrate Hanukkah and Hindus celebrate Diwali with festivals of lights. Mahayana Buddhists commemorate the enlightenment of the Buddha on Bodhi Day. And Muslims, Bahá’i, Sikhs and Christians each mark the birth of their founder.
Yet in recent years, some Christians in the United States have opened a new front in the culture wars. Secularists, they claim, are waging a “war on Christmas” by replacing “Merry Christmas” with “Happy Holidays.”
As an alternative to culture war, consider a model for interfaith dialogue that starts with four definitions:
- Exclusivists see other religions in terms of differences; they don’t dialogue because they regard their own truths as exclusive.
- Reductionists see other religions in terms of similarities; they don’t dialogue because they coopt any truths in other religions into their own truths.
- Relativists see other religions in terms of similarities; they dialogue in the belief that all religious truths ultimately lead to the same truths.
- Pluralists see other religions in terms of differences; they dialogue as an opportunity to learn from each other.
In this model, only pluralists can engage in true interfaith dialogue. Pluralists, however, don’t give up their own beliefs, nor do they gloss over differences. Instead, differences are honestly recognized but welcomed as opportunities to learn through dialogue.
Such dialogue promotes religious literacy – which the American Academy of Religion holds is essential to a college education. To “foster good relationships with diverse people” and live peaceably together, observes AAR, students must “gain informed understandings of belief systems and other worldviews different from their own.”
Groups such as Interfaith Youth Corps are working on campuses nationwide to promote awareness, dialogue and cooperation. And earlier this year, the University of Houston-Victoria’s Diversity and Race Task Force presented a strategic plan that calls for an ongoing interfaith initiative.
Over the past year, I’ve become involved in Communities of Faith, a local interfaith group that meets once a month for discussion. A Baptist myself, I’ve gained new friends and learned much in dialogue with local leaders of our mainline Protestant, Catholic and Islamic communities. Much that I’ve learned belies stereotypes heard in my church circles.
Yet neither have I been expected to give up or deny my beliefs. And because I’ve listened, others in turn have listened thoughtfully to me. I’ve even dispelled some stereotypes about my own religious tradition.
Nevertheless, a recurring challenge for Communities of Faith is the refusal of evangelical Christians to join in dialogue. Instead, my research on conservative Christian rhetoric and media turns up frequent stereotypes about liberal Protestants, Catholics, Jews, Muslims and Eastern religions.
This is exclusivism. It leaps from “Happy Holidays” to a purported “war on Christmas.” It stokes discord and division. By contrast, the apostle Paul, who certainly never denied his beliefs, counseled Christians, “If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all” (Romans 12:18).
To my Christian brothers and sisters – and to Victorians of all faiths or no faith – I would say ‘tis the season to learn about Hanukkah, Diwali and Bodhi Day, and about the founders whose birthdays are celebrated this season by Muslims, Bahá’i, Sikhs and Christians. To do so is not to give up, deny or betray your beliefs. Instead, to do so is to listen – and be listened to. Learning is the basis for constructive dialogue so that we may “live peaceably with all.”
And if your religious tradition emphasizes spreading its message, then consider: Listening to others, and showing genuine interest and understanding in what matters to them, is the best way to ensure that others will also listen to you. Indeed, if you ask your neighbor about Hanukkah, Diwali or Bodhi Day, or about the births of Muhammad, the Báb, Bahá’u’lláh or Guru Nanak, then your neighbor is much more likely to wish you in return a “Merry Christmas.”
