Republicans say Facebook and Twitter censor conservative opinion. Democrats say Big Tech is a monopoly. So, conservatives cheered Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter, a move they claimed could break progessives’ hold over social media. For their part, liberals worried that a single individual could hold so much power over online speech.
Yet Musk’s on-again, off-again deal has me thinking about, of all things, trees and air.
The medium that carries newspapers, magazines and books is paper – which comes from trees, a renewable resource. Historically, printed communications are only lightly regulated because no private interest can monopolize the supply of paper.
The medium that carries broadcast and wireless communications is the air – or rather, the electromagnetic spectrum. Though electromagnetic waves vary from infinitely short to infinitely long, only a finite portion is usable for electronic communications.
The United States allows private ownership of electronic communication facilities – radio and television stations, cable and satellite systems, wireless communication networks. However, the airwaves are public property like a street or sidewalk. Since usable waves are finite and could be monopolized if unregulated, the Federal Communications Commission licenses specific wavelengths to users who pledge to serve “the public interest, convenience and necessity.” The goal of this policy is to protect public access to diverse information and ideas.
Seven years ago, the FCC ruled that internet service providers are “common carriers,” like telephone companies, and must treat all internet traffic equally. Three years later, the FCC reversed itself.
ISPs argued they needed to invest in improved fiber optic technology. The money could come from creating “fast lanes” where the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney would pay ISPs for preferential download speeds. Opponents argued that such favored treatment would put smaller streaming services and startups at a competitive disadvantage.
This brings me back to Elon Musk, Twitter, Facebook and Big Tech. There is historic and legal precedent for regulating the airwaves to prevent private monopolies and protect public access to diverse speech. Yet modern electronic communication systems are expensive to build and operate, and quality broadcast programming and digital content are costly to produce.
Victoria is a small media market. Our locally-owned media vitally serve the needs of specific local audiences. Yet we also depend on outside media providers with enough scale to serve our rural area.
The Victoria Television Group, which airs locally over 11 channels, is part of Morgan Murphy Media – which in turn is headquartered in Wisconsin and operates TV and radio stations that reach six other states. New York-based Townsquare Media, with four Victoria radio stations, is the nation’s third-largest owner of radio stations with 356 local stations across 74 media markets. And the Victoria Advocate is published by M. Roberts Media, a chain with five other East Texas newspapers.
Proponents of media industry consolidation argue that publishers, broadcasters and digital streamers need scale to build audiences and compete for advertising. Advertising then allows these providers to continue bringing quality programming and content to the public, including the public in smaller markets like Victoria.
But we also see media entities continuing to grow larger. Big Tech is Exhibit A for those who contend that Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft engage in predatory monopolistic practices that squeeze out competition.
How to draw the line between big enough and too big? Some argue – correctly – that social media platforms, as private concerns, can monitor content without violating users’ First Amendment speech rights. On the other hand, the platforms operate over publicly-owned airwaves.
Social media have become America’s digital public square. Should these platforms be regulated as “common carriers” like telephone companies? Is antitrust action needed to break up Big Tech and boost competition? Or should the platforms, as private companies, remain free to police themselves without government interference? Does Big Tech need scale to provide services the public wants?
There is room for reasoned bipartisan discussion. Understanding the difference between trees and air can help.
