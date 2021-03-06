Over the last few weeks, a conversation has begun in our community. This conversation has taken place at the water coolers, on radio shows, in the newspapers, on social media, at various group meetings and of course, at the VISD Board of Trustees’ meetings. This conversation concerns our public schools and their future in our community.
I, for one, am encouraged by the number of conversations taking place. Regardless of the outcome, it shows an interest in our community and our future. We should all be encouraged by that.
What I want to do today is continue this conversation. I have heard from many community members who have reached out to ask great questions and share their thoughts and concerns. While many were supportive of current efforts, others were kind enough to point out the shortcomings. What I learned in the process is that there is a lot of outdated or incorrect information out there.
One of the questions I am asked most frequently is, “When are our academics going to improve?”
If you visit the Texas Education Agency (TEA) website, you’ll see our most recent district grade was a 78, which equates to a “C.” These letter grades are primarily determined each year by how a portion of our students perform on a specific standardized test (STARR), taken at a specific time in their learning process. While there are competing opinions on the ability of this specific test to accurately reflect our students’ ability, it is the measure in place, and we must work toward improving our student performance.
What isn’t widely known is the progress that has been made over the past five years. In this year alone, the VISD has increased the number of identified Gifted and Talented students by 134%. Additionally, over the past five years, the number of Pre-AP (Advanced Placement) courses taken has increased 25% and the number of AP courses taken is up by 47%. Not only are more students taking more courses, but they are also doing better in those courses. We have seen an increase of 58% in the number of student course scores of 3 or higher, which is the standard accepted by colleges and universities.
But it doesn’t end there.
The total number of dual credit or dual enrollment courses has increased 79%. Our year over year improvement between 2019 and 2020 for SAT and ACT testing showed an increase of 20% and 30%, respectively. And something I personally get excited about is our Career and Technical Education opportunities for those seeking additional training and education outside of college or university study. The VISD offers 19 programs of study, made up of 81 different courses. Each of these programs of study provide a recognized industry-based certification upon completion. That’s right, these students are immediately employable in the skilled work force as soon as they walk the stage to graduate. This community is making great strides in preparing our graduates for the next stop.
Speaking of graduates, did you know that the graduation rate for all students at the VISD is 4.5% higher than the state average? Our graduation rate for students that identified as homeless is even higher. It exceeds the state average by more than 15%.
While we agree that we have room for improvement, we should take a moment as a community to acknowledge the strides that have been made over the last five years. Although I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the process, I am most thankful for you, the community. Your involvement in the various task forces and conversations have helped get us closer to the school system that we desire and deserve.
As always, I appreciate your time. I look forward to continuing the conversation soon, as we look at the VISD’s incredible staff.
