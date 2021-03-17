Welcome back! Last time we looked at what our academic progress has been over the last five years. Today, I want to continue the conversation in regard to our staff at the VISD.
With almost 2,100 employees, the school district ranks No. 1 in Victoria County for largest employer. This number includes instructional aides, custodians, maintenance specialists, therapists, instructional coaches, nutrition staff, bus drivers, school clerical staff, nurses, administrators and of course, teachers. It’s those teachers and administrators I want to visit with you about for a few minutes.
It has been mentioned in conversations the VISD has a hard time recruiting and keeping teachers. In reality, we must recognize across Texas and the nation, school systems are challenged by an ongoing shortage of certified teachers. After doing a little research within our district, especially over the last five years, I found the numbers tell a different story. For starters, the average years of experience for the teachers in the district was at 10.3 years in 2016. This number put us about six months behind the state average at the same time. According to the most recent (2019-2020) Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) provided by the Texas Education Agency, our current average years of experience for our teachers is 11.5 years, while the state average has remained almost stagnant at 11.1 years. In just four short years, the average experience of our staff has increased over a year and now exceeds the state average.
Additionally, according to that same TEA report, the average years of experience for teachers with their current district showed the VISD has actually been ahead of the state average as far back as 2016. At that time, our teachers had been with the VISD for an average of 7.5 years, while the state average was 7.2 years. Since that time, the VISD average has increased to 8.7 years, while the state has remained at the previously mentioned 7.2 years. Simply put, our educators are more experienced than the state average and have chosen to stay in the district on average 1.5 years longer than the state average. I believe this benefits student learning.
Of course, when it comes to the retention of our staff, compensation is a factor. And honestly, we could, and should, do better. While our average starting salary for a new teacher is above the local market by about $1,440, we begin to lose ground around year three. By year 10 we are almost $2,000 behind the local market with the spread growing another $600 by year 15. We must find a way to translate the success we have recently experienced in student learning and staff retention to their compensation. That can only be done by freeing up additional monies in the Maintenance and Operations fund, and that can only be done by continuing to find efficiencies throughout the district.
Another thing I hear in conversation is the belief that the staff in central administration is too large for our district. Believe me, I understand. When you drive up to the Central Administration building at 102 Profit Drive, the size of the complex can easily lead you to believe that it is full of unnecessary staff. But looks can be deceiving. In truth, that building houses so much more than central administration. This space also houses the general warehouse, the nutrition department, and our CTE program.
All told, our central administrative staff occupy less than 25% of the building. Beyond the amount of space, the central administration occupies, I want to note that since my time serving on the school board, the TAPR report has consistently recognized the VISD as having a central administrative staff under the state average and well within the guidelines set forth by TEA. Additionally, through continuous monitoring and adjustments over the last five years, the district has reduced the total staff by 7.4%. That reduction includes a 25.4% reduction in the central administration and a 15.4% reduction in campus administration.
There has also been discussion about a recent staffing study conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) at the request of the VISD administration. This study found that a total of 219 positions could be absorbed within the district, with the bulk of those positions primarily being educational and special educational aides. Additionally, the report did not recommend any reductions in the central administrative staff and very little at the campus administrative level.
I completely understand how easily it is to accept a certain perception as reality, but the actual numbers tell a different story. Thank you for continuing the conversation with me. Until next time, please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.