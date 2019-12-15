It’s a challenge each month to choose what to share with you about my values, the values of the local Democratic Party and what I know are our shared human values. Today, in my head, is the vision of the President of the United States calling FBI officers “scum” and meeting openly with a Russian official who would never have had a private audience with any other U.S. President. Today, in my head, is the knowledge that thousands of children are being held in camps, away from parents, living and, in the case of a reported 24 children so far, dying among strangers in a strange land. Today, in my head, is the fear that there is a systematic disassembly of the laws regulating the safety of our water, our air and our food. Today, as Representative Denny Heck stated when he announced his retirement last week, “The countless hours I have spent in the investigation of Russian election interference and the impeachment inquiry have rendered my soul weary.” The political maelstrom this country has experienced since the Trump family marched into the White House no longer has to do with differences of opinion; it has to do with a difference in morals. The constant push and pull is exhausting.
Tired of the content of my mind, today I am going to force out some positives. Maybe my sharing some of the things for which I am thankful will bring your favorites to mind. When I focus on Victoria, I feel less weary and more excited about our progress and our future. My mind goes quickly to the new community experiences I had this year. The creation of the Southside Coalition, the emergence of the Center for Peace Victoria and its community conversations, the ongoing progress of the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and the continuing growth of both Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria all lift my spirits. I would like to give a shout-out to our mayor, Rawley McCoy, for his visibility and his willingness to lend his time to our battles and our celebrations. When he comes to an event, he sits with us, talks with us and listens to people’s ideas. He isn’t yet as recognized as our community treasure, Gary Moses, but he could possibly get there! This year the city began grappling with the issue of homelessness and the housing shortages it reveals. We took sides and disagreed, but we moved forward, brought the issues into the open and left lots of room to revisit it all again next year. We can do conflict, Victoria; it’s worth the effort.
I hope many of you will get involved in political activism this coming year. We will be electing a president as well as legions of judges and local officials. The world is better for having you in it, and we want your voice to matter. Register to vote and make it to the polls. If you are eligible, you can vote by mail. Easy peasy. The Texas primaries are held March 3. In the primaries, you have the choice of voting for Democratic candidates or Republican candidates, one or the other. In the November general election, you can split your vote and vote for the man or woman you want to represent you from either party. Either way, voting is definitely a good feeling!
More good things are crowding into my mind right now, but I want to leave you some time to do your own reflections. In closing, I want to recognize the Victoria Advocate and the young reporters and photographers they bring to the Crossroads. These young people are still formulating their careers, dealing with unfamiliar issues, struggling with the nuances of our history and enmities. I have the pleasure, as a Party Chair, to answer their questions, clarify an issue or laugh over our differences. The caliber of talent and the courtesy they have extended to me has been heartwarming. I celebrate the fact that we even have a newspaper, much less one that tries to be responsive to the community while meeting the professional needs of young reporters. It is, I think, a harbinger of positive things to come that Victoria Advocate offices have joined other city landmarks, the DeLeon Plaza, the Old Courthouse and the Welder Center for the Performing Arts, all built by contributions from individuals who believe in this community and its ability to nourish future generations. I feel a little better counting my blessings instead of my miseries! Take a minute to think positive and maybe, in 2020, we can resolve to make both our city and our country a better place for all who call it home.
