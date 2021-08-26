Summertime, and the livin’ ain’t easy in Texas as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise to record levels.
Despite the increasing availability and access to COVID-19 vaccines, only about 55% of eligible Texans, 12 years of age and older, are fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. A recent analysis by the Texas Tribune found some of the neighborhoods in Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar, and Travis counties with the highest Hispanic and Black populations are some of the lowest vaccinated areas. The data also show Hispanic and Black populations combined account for more than half of all cases and deaths, particularly in the state’s large cities.
Also, a recent Episcopal Health Foundation survey revealed 73% of Black Texans and 55% of Hispanic Texans are very concerned about another COVID-19 wave hitting the state.
Many people hesitate to get the shots because the vaccines do not have full Food and Drug Administration approval. The FDA removed that hurdle when it granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for everyone 16 years of age and older.
Texans remain hesitant for reasons other than FDA approval, including misinformation about the virus and the vaccines. Misinformation leads to mistrust in the FDA emergency use authorization process. I reassure my concerned parents that a lot of the research that led to the COVID-19 vaccines began during the 2002-2003 SARS-CoV outbreak, which allowed them to build upon their research when they identified the genetic makeup of the current virus, SARS-CoV2. I also point out researchers did not cut corners on safety and efficacy and continue to use new and established monitoring systems to ensure safety.
Another common concern is any potential side effect. Side effects with all vaccines are normal, such as with the flu shot. Side effects mean your body is building protection, and they should go away in a few days. If they do not, see your healthcare provider.
Folks also have infertility concerns. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says those concerns are unfounded and are not supported by scientific evidence. I also explain to my parents that several women got pregnant during the clinical trials. Those who received the vaccine had healthy babies. The only miscarriage was in the placebo group. This helps some to overcome their anxieties and agree to the vaccination.
And if you heard the vaccines will alter your DNA and maybe mutate you and your future kids, well, you were misinformed. The vaccines do not interact in any way with your DNA. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen viral vector vaccine use genetic material to tell our cells to start building protection against the virus. That material never enters the cell nucleus that keeps our DNA.
Every day one person’s hesitation may result in another victim of COVID-19 or one of its variants. We need community immunity against the virus, which means 70%-90% of the individuals in your community are fully vaccinated. The vaccine protects you and those who cannot get the vaccine because of age, underlying medical conditions, or other reasons.
Help us end the pandemic. A vaccine is waiting for you. Ask to get yours today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.